Ignisense’21 || Symbiosis Institute of International Business – 13th & 14th March

We present you with one of the largest extravaganzas in town- ‘NESCAFÉ presents IGNISENSE’21’. Ignisense is the annual flagship cultural, management & sports event of Symbiosis Institute of International Business. Every year the city of Pune witnesses this resplendent event which has lit up Pune’s skyline for over a decade, with every year scaling new heights and widening horizons.

The paragon of youth events, which captivates and binds more than 15,000+ youngsters at a time, Ignisense 2021, is back in all its glory. Adapting to the new normal, this year is the virtual edition of NESCAFÉ presents Ignisense’21, closely connecting individuals from all over India on an interactive online platform, Townscript giving them an opportunity to widen their networks and create memories.

With guaranteed fun & unparalleled talent encompassing the event, it is sure to leave the audience spellbound. The previous years saw Gajendra Verma, Arjun Kanungo, Hardy Sandhu, DJ Seek from Sunburn campus, and DJ Carnivore serenading the crowd to their rhythms and tunes. This year we have Kumar Varun and Gaurav Kapoor for a fun-filled Comedy Night, a mind-blowing Illusion show with India’s only female Illusionist, Suhani Shah, and a much-awaited Bollywood night the Rising Star Stebin Ben.

The event is multi-faceted to entail & charm the masses alike with several aspects being taken into consideration & packaged into one box. There are a plethora of pan India management events being conducted on the Dare2Compete platform, like Thousand Faces, The Capitalist, Prastaav & Synergy. Students from the country’s top B-schools participate in these events. These management events put their ingenuity & aptitude to test at an unparalleled level of competition, and they ensure that the inner managerial instinct in the students springs up to action and conquer the world.

The event entails a host of cultural competitions namely Souled Lens, Rhythm, and Vivid. Let the lights, color your emotion and lens speak for your heart, bring out your camera, and let the field talk the language of needs and deeds with our photography competition, Souled lens. Rhythm is a dance event filled with twirls of moves and bursts of songs. Vivid, a videography competition gives a platform to all the budding & aspiring videographers & vloggers.

Adapting to the new normal, this year we have E-gaming events namely Call of duty Mobile, Valorant, Spartan Poker, Chess, and Quizathon, for gaming enthusiasts all over the country. Hold your guns high, assemble your crew, and get set for the Valorant and Call of Duty Mobile tournaments. We also have brain-racking competitions like Chess and a sports Quiz marathon, Quizathon.

The grandeur of the event draws students from all over the country. It stands tall with a host of renowned sponsors namely NESCAFÉ, State Bank of India, Let’s Fame, Budweiser, Samisha organics, Dosto Messenger, NTPC, Reveur Icecream, Ishi Solar, Spartan Poker, Vink Media Solutions, Grapevine, MTV Beats, Comedy Central, Himalaya Face Wash, etc.

Visit IGNISENSE, presented by NESCAFÉ is ready to light up and explore the new trends with its epic celebration of passion, talent, and vigor only on Townscript. The event is absolutely open for all and much-awaited!

For more details, visit https://www.ignisense.in and visit us on Social media

