Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CPT) Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview for 7 Vacancies, Check here for Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process

Cochin Port Trust (CPT) is inviting applications from interested male candidates for the vacancies available with the organisation for the post of Sports Trainee. As per the notification published on 25th November 2019 on the official website of Cochin Port Trust @ www.cochinport.gov.in, announcement has been made regarding open selection trials for engaging Sports Trainees with the Cochin Port Trust.

A total of 7 vacancies have been advertised through the notification, wherein 3 vacancies pertain to Volleyball Trainees, 1 vacancy pertains to Shuttle Badminton Trainees, and 3 vacancies pertain to the Football Trainees.

The selection will be done through open sports trials on different dates as mentioned in the notification. Candidates can walk-in for open sports trials on the designated date at the specified time period and venue. It is mandatory for the candidates to bring their original documents to establish their educational qualifications, work experience, and sports achievement.

Only those candidates who have all the essential certificates will be allowed to participate in the recruitment drive. Any queries or questions pertaining to the ongoing recruitment drive should be directed to Sports Section, Cochin Port Trust through Phone (0484-2582175 and 9497020521) or email: – sports@cochinport.gov.in.

Cochin Port Trust Recruitment 2019: Important Details

Candidates must note the below mentioned important information pertaining to the ongoing recruitment drive with the Cochin Port Trust for sports trainees: –

S. No. Particulars Volleyball Shuttle Badminton Football 1 Number of vacancies Three One Three 2 Date of Trials 3rd December 2019 Tuesday 5th December 2019 Wednesday 7th December 2019 Saturday 3 Time of Trials 8.00 AM onwards 11.00 AM onwards 8.00 AM onwards 4 Age limit Minimum 17 years Maximum 25 years (outstanding players of up to 30 years of age can be selected) Minimum 17 years Maximum 23 years Minimum 17 years Maximum 23 years 5 Venue Volleyball Court, Near Ayyappa Temple, South End W/Island, Cochin-3 Indoor Stadium, Near Harbour Police Station, South End W/Island, Cochin-3 Kendriya Vidyalaya Port Trust Ground, South End W/Island, Cochin-3 6 Stipend Rs. 6500 per month for the 1st year Rs. 7000 per month for the 2nd year Rs. 7500 per month for the 3rd year Rs. 6500 per month for the 1st year Rs. 7000 per month for the 2nd year Rs. 7500 per month for the 3rd year Rs. 6500 per month for the 1st year Rs. 7000 per month for the 2nd year Rs. 7500 per month for the 3rd year 7 Eligibility Sports persons having represented their state, university or schools from 2016-17 onwards only are eligible to apply Sports persons having represented their state, university or schools from 2016-17 onwards only are eligible to apply Sports persons having represented their state, university or schools from 2016-17 onwards only are eligible to apply

