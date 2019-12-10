CMAT 2020 and GPAT 2020 Last Date to Apply is Today; Register Soon on nta.nic.in

CMAT 2020 and GPAT 2020

The registration process of CMAT 2020 and GPAT 2020 will end today by the National Testing Agency, NTA. Candidates are advised to apply for the CMAT or GPAT 2020 exam as soon as possible before the link gets deactivated.

The process will end today i.e., on 10th December 2019 by 11.50 pm. Candidates who have not yet registered themselves must do it fast in order to avoid last hour hassle. The last date has been extended a little bit to 10th December.

Earlier the last date to register for CMAT 2020 and GPAT 2020 was 30th November 2019. Candidates would be able to make the application fee payment till 11th December 2019 and the city of the exam can be filled till 12th December 2019.

The official website to get more details on the exam and apply for the CMAT and GPAT 2020 is www.nta.nic.in .

Steps to apply for CMAT 2020 and GPAT 2020:

Visit the official web of National Testing Agency.

Click on the “Registration link” on the home page.

Fill all the details required to create the login.

Enter the login credentials to go into the account.

Fill the application form.

Upload the necessary documents required.

Make the application fee payment.

Submit the application form.

Take a print of the submitted application form for future use.

The admit card for CMAT 2020 and GPAT 2020 will be released on December 24, 2019, and the examination will be held on January 24, 2020, from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Candidates need to appear for the exam in English language only. Each wrong answer will lead to the deduction of one mark. So, negative marking is a part of the examination pattern.

The result of the exam will be declared on 7th February 2020.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CMAT 2019 Exam – Registration, Admit Card and Results

Also read, CMAT and GPAT 2020 Schedule.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Nd45tAAvKrI?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

CMAT 2020 and GPAT 2020 Last Date to Apply is Today; Register Soon on nta.nic.in was last modified:

Read More