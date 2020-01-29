CMAT 2020: Negative Marking, Re-evaluation

CMAT or the Common Management Admission Test is one of the most sought-after management entrance exams in India. Every year, around 60 thousand candidates appear for this exam in the hope of getting one step closer to their MBA dream.

Just like other popular MBA exams, the CMAT exam pattern is ever-changing. Furthermore, like most of the popular management tests, there is much doubt regarding the marking scheme of the exam.

Most of the applicants, especially the first-timers, worry about the negative marking or re-valuation in the CMAT exam. This article will clear the doubts regarding negative marking, re-evaluation and more common questions related to CMAT in 2020.

Is there negative marking in CMAT 2020?

Yes, there will be negative marking for incorrect responses. NTA will deduct one mark from the total score of the candidate for every wrong answer.

Is there negative marking for unattempted questions in CMAT?

No, there will be no negative marking for not attempting a question in CMAT.

What is the marking scheme for CMAT 2020?

The total marks for the CMAT paper will be 400. The paper will consist of 100 questions divided into four parts. Each question will carry four marks. An applicant will be awarded four marks for every correct response. There will be a deduction of marks from the total score of the candidate for every wrong answer.

There are two correct options of a question in the CMAT paper…

CMAT will issue the official answer key a few days after the conduct of the exam. In case of multiple correct options of a question, all candidates selecting the correct option will be awarded 4 marks. However, there will be a deduction of one mark for the candidates marking the incorrect answer.

What if there is a mistake in the CMAT paper?

All candidates will get 4 marks irrespective of the attempt or no attempt if there is an error in the question. Candidates will also get 4 marks if a question is ignored or dropped.

How can I challenge the CMAT answer key in case of an error?

Candidates will be able to challenge the answer key for a limited period after the release of the first official answer key. Applicants will have to fill out a form and pay a non-refundable amount of Rs. 1000 to challenge the answer key.

How is the CMAT score calculated?

The score of CMAT will be based on the final answer key. The actual marks secured by an applicant will be subjected to further computation of the CMAT 2020 result.

Can I re-evaluate my answer response?

No, there is no such provision in the CMAT. Applicants cannot re-evaluate or request for re-check of their result/ answer sheet.

Best of luck for CMAT 2020!

