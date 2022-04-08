UpSkilling – IIM Calcutta Asserts a Bold Vision for Professionals in Investment Banking & Capital Markets

Ranked as the third Institute in NIRF management rankings 2022, IIM Calcutta leads the group of the oldest Indian Institutes of Management. The Indian government has also recognized the institution as of national importance as it is also the most senior postgraduate school for management studies in India.

Since its inception, IIM Calcutta is known to produce various skilled professionals and industry leaders year after year, making it among the most desirable colleges for executive programmes. IIM Calcutta’s alumni have contributed to the success stories of an incalculable number of projects and businesses around the globe. From financial management to business management or investment banking, the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta has ranked 1st in the best B-schools rankings 2021, among the most prestigious authorities certified in these domains.

IIM Calcutta is now aiming to offer an Executive Program in Investment Banking and Capital Markets for the professionals wishing to enter into these lucrative sectors. An aggregate of 50% in undergraduate and two-year work experience is required to be eligible to enter this executive program. This one-year executive programme is an incredible opportunity for young professionals because it offers them a precious investment banking course and a worthy tag of the IIM Calcutta executive program alumni.

However, one must be wondering what this program is all about and what are the critical aspects of this executive programme in Investment Banking and Capital Markets. Let’s have a glimpse of this well-designed programme best suited for the professionals that help them to prove their talents around the globe.

Understanding what this program is all about

The executive program in Investment Banking and Capital Markets offered by the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta is a one year program offered to experienced working professionals. It is an online-based programme provided in the form of live sessions in which the well versed and respected faculties of IIM Calcutta teach and clears the doubts and questions of all the students. This arrangement results from the collaboration of the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta with a reputable training institute known as Imarticus learning.

This program provides the participants with in-depth domain knowledge of the sector related to investment banking and capital markets. The curriculum is designed to teach conceptual knowledge and a sound understanding of the framework and foundations. It also features some capstone projects at the end of the course programme where one can apply the knowledge acquired during the hands-on experience to solve solely with their knowledge and skills.

The program’s curriculum offers the students all the technical and managerial skills required in the various valuable finance professions. The students are given ample opportunities to work on real-world case studies and projects during the course. It sharpens the key technical skills in the domain of investment banking. The ever-growing professionals desiring a prestigious career may get the key to their dream jobs with this program curated by the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta.

Highlights of the course

Name of the course

Executive programme in Investment Banking and Capital Markets

Type of course

Online course

Mode of training

Live online training

Offered by Institute

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

Duration of course

1 year

Eligibility Criteria

50% aggregate marks in undergraduate

Two years work experience

Admission process

Solely based on the application submitted

Fees

Rs 3,98,000 + GST

Application fees Rs 2,000

Average salary

35 Lakhs INR per annum

54% average salary hike

Top recruiters

Avenue Capital, credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Accenture Strategy, Bain & Co.,TATA AMC, TCS, Hindustan Unilever, etc

Job profiles

Investment Banker, Management Consultant, Corporate Controller, CFO, Business Analyst etc.

To know more – https://imarticus.org/executive-program-investment-banking-capital-markets-iim-calcutta/

Link of IIMC course details – https://www.iimcal.ac.in/ldp/EPIBCM

Eligibility criteria

The criteria required to be eligible for applying to this executive programme of investment banking and capital markets are given below.

Candidates must have passed undergraduate from any recognized institution or university in the relevant disciplines.

Candidates must have two years of relevant work experience in the corporate sector.

Minimum 50% aggregate marks in graduation/post-graduation.

Course Duration

From the last date of application submission to the program end date, the course stands for an entire one-year executive programme.

The EPIBCM officially commences on the 14th of May, 2022 and lasts until the 13th of May, 2023.

The program will be delivered through online classes once a week which is live sessions.

Every Saturday from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, classes are scheduled to be conducted regularly.

Nevertheless, the students are also eligible for face to face live sessions held during the campus module at the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIMC). Note that the campus sessions span over six days, subject to govt rules and the institution’s rules on the pandemic.

Why choose the Executive Programme in Investment Banking and Capital Markets offered by IIMC

It is designed in a way best suited to upskill executives who want to fulfil their career aspirations in the financial industry. The programme offers an in-depth view of the markets associated with investment banking and global capital. It also equips them with the utmost valuable practical knowledge and technical skills.

Campus Immersion:

The students of the EPIBCM are allowed to attend the classes on campus for six days which allows them to bond with their classmates and faculty. It develops an understanding of global perception on different topics by interacting with the faculties and classmates who come with diverse experiences.

Well versed curriculum

The curriculum was produced and designed in a favourable way for professionals to prove their talents in the ever-expanding business market. It also improves managerial skills vital for understanding the subject matter and practical application.

Pedagogy of the course

It comes with a capstone project which enhances the profile of executive professionals. The projects are made to test real-world projects skills and practical knowledge. The programme is tailored for finance professionals to provide them with all the requisites for giving their career a boost.

Adds an alumni status their profiles

The students get IIMC Executive education alumni status with the program. They are also eligible for a personal alumni email id associated with the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, ending with the IIM Calcutta’s domain. One more thing to be noted is that students get access to the institution’s dedicated portal and a discount of 5% on any long-duration programme at IIM Calcutta.

How much to pay for the course

Pursuing an MBA from prestigious Institutes like the Indian Institute of Management requires a hefty amount of money. The tuition fees for pursuing an MBA from the Indian Institutes of Management range from 4 Lakhs INR to 27 Lakhs INR. In contrast, the costs of the programme offered by IIM Calcutta in partnership with Imarticus learning is comparatively less than the usual tuition fees of the college-based programmes.

The fee structure of the exclusive programme amounts to about Rs. 3,98,000, in which GST is also applicable. Campus fees of Rs 48,000 +GST are also included in total fees, making the overall admission fees payable on enrollment Rs. 3,50,000. However, the students can pay the entire fees in instalments to be paid at different times. Let’s check the details of the instalment schedule of the tuition fees.

Career prospects after EPIBCM by IIMC

The course enhances the skills of the executive professionals to prove their talents in the ever-expanding market. It enriches all the requisites in professionals in attaining their aspirations. It also covers the foundation and advanced components across financial management, equity capital markets and securities markets and culminates with a capstone project.

After becoming well-versed in investment banking and capital markets, several recruiters seek to recruit them for different job prospects.

Some of the important job prospects are discussed below.

Securities Sales and Trading Broker Investments

Capital Market Consultant

Security Market Research Analyst

Asset Manager

Investment Analyst

Securities Consultant

Financial Market Regulator

Investment Portfolio Manager

