TN SI Answer Key 2020 Released at tnusrbonline.org, Steps How to Download SI Preliminary Answer Key

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board is an official agency in the state of Tamil Nadu which is responsible for conducting various recruitment drives every year.

These recruitment drives are conducted by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board for selection of most suitable candidates who are eligible for the vacancies available with the uniformed services in the state.

Consequently, hundreds of thousands of candidates participate in the recruitment drives organised by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board. Recently, Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board started the recruitment drive for the post of Sub Inspector under the TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2020. The written exam for the TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2020 was conducted across the state on 12th January 2020.

Now, there is another extremely important bit of information for the candidates who had appeared for the TNUSRB SI Exam 2020 on 12th January 2020. As per the latest notification released by the TNUSRB, the provisional answer key for the TNUSRB SI Exam 2020 has now been released on the official website of TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2020 @ www.tnusrbonline.org. So, all the candidates who had appeared for the written exam under the TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2020, must log-on to the official website of TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2020 and download the answer key as soon as possible. This will help them calculate their expected score and also identify any issues that they have.

If the candidates find any issues with the TNUSRB SI Answer Key 2020, then they must raise an objection regarding the mistake. Any representations must accompany documentary evidence and should be sent through post to –

The Inspector-General of Police / Member Secretary

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board

Old Commissioner Office Campus, Egmore

Chennai – 8.

The last date for receipt of the representations is 25th January 2020, 6.00 PM. Thereafter no representations will be accepted. After the cut-off date, the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board will check all the representations received and if found correct, will incorporate the necessary changes in the TNUSRB SI Answer Key 2020 and then release the final answer key along with the result. For any information and updates related to the TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2020, candidates must refer to the official website only.

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2020: How to download the Answer Key

Log-on to the official website of TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2020 @ tnusrbonline.org.

Now, when the home page opens, you must locate the link “Preliminary Answer Key” and click on the same.

You will then be asked to make a selection from the Open and Department.

Now, you will be able to check the TNUSRB SI Answer Key 2020 on your screen.

Download the TNUSRB SI Answer Key 2020 and take a printout for your reference.

If any issues are found, the objections must be sent through post to the concerned officer only. The representation must reach before 6.00 PM on 25th January 2020.

