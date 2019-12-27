SSLR Karnataka Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 2072 Land Surveyor Post @landrecords.karnataka.gov.in

There is an extremely important piece of news for the candidates who wish to work with the Survey Settlement and Land Records, Karnataka, Revenue Department Karnataka.

As per the latest notification published by the Revenue Department Karnataka, applications have been invited from the interested candidates for the post of the land surveyor.

As per the latest notification published by the department on its official website @ www.landrecords.karnatak.gov.in a total of 2072 vacancies are available under the ongoing SSLR Karnataka Recruitment 2020 being conducted by the Survey Settlement and Land Records, Karnataka, Revenue Department Karnataka.

Candidates who are interested in the ongoing recruitment drive must log-on to the official website and complete their applications by 21st January 2020.

No applications will be accepted under SSLR Karnataka Recruitment 2020 beyond the cut-off date. Thus, the candidates are advised to complete their applications as soon as possible, to avoid any last-minute hassles.

Educational qualifications required under SSLR Karnataka Recruitment 2020

The candidates should have any one of the following educational qualifications to apply for the available vacancies under SSLR Karnataka Recruitment 2020: –

PUC 12th Pass Diploma (civil) E./B.Tech (Civil)

The maximum acceptable age limit for the vacancies advertised under SSLR Karnataka Recruitment 2020 is 18 to 65 years.

Important Information

Candidates must apply for the advertised vacancies by visiting the official website for SSLR Karnataka Recruitment 2020 @landrecords.karnatak.gov.in.

Candidates are advised to upload scanned copies of all necessary documents along with scanned signature and passport size photograph. These documents and scanned photographs should be in the specified format and within the acceptable size limit.

Incomplete applications will be rejected without any further intimation to the candidates.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for latest updates and notification pertaining to the SSLR Karnataka Recruitment 2020.

The information regarding the selection procedure will be available on the website in due time.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: What is the last date for submitting the applications under SSLR Karnataka Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The last date for receipt of applications is 21st January 2020.

Question: How many vacancies are available under SSLR Karnataka Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The SSLR Karnataka Recruitment 2020 is being conducted to select 2072 candidates for the post of Land Surveyor.

Question: Which is the official website for submitting applications under SSLR Karnataka Recruitment 2020?

Answer: Candidates can apply by visiting the official website for SSLR Karnataka Recruitment 2020 @www.landrecords.karnatak.gov.in.

Question: What is the acceptable age bracket for the advertised vacancies?

Answer: The acceptable age limit for the vacancies advertised under SSLR Karnataka Recruitment 2020 is 18 to 65 years.

