CISCE Board Time Table 2020 Released on cisce.org, Get Details here

CISCE Board Time Table 2020

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has issued the date sheet for the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 Annual Board Examination for the year 2019. Candidates who are enrolled with CISCE board associated school should download the examination schedule.

Important Dates:

ICSE Board Will Conduct Higher Secondary School Certificate HSC Examination 2020. Similarly, ISC Board Will be Senior Secondary Certificate Examination SSC Board Exam. Candidates can note the following important dates for the examination:

Event Dates Issuance of Time Table 10th January 2018 Class 10 Examination for ICSE to be conducted 22nd February 2019 to 25th March 2019 ISC Class 12 examination held between 04th February 2019 to 25th March 2019 Result for class 10th declared on 07th May 2019 at 03:00 PM Result for Class 12th Declared on 07th May 2019 at 03:00 PM Availability of Topper List 07th May 2019 Result for compartment declared 07th August 2019 at 03:00 pm Beginning of ICSE Class 10 exam 2020 03rd February 2020 Beginning of ISC Class 12 Exam 2020 27th February 2020

The official website to get more details on the exam is https://www.cisce.org/ .

Result Declaration:

Once the result is declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), students can download the result with the roll number mentioned on their admit card. There are two ways where students can download the result. Students can check from online portal and another way to check the result is through SMS.

It should be noted that if student desires for re-checking of the paper then the student can fill the online form to request the same.

Download Time table:

CISCE has issued the time table /Date sheet for the examination to be conducted on February 2020. Students can visit the official website which is https://www.cisce.org/ to download the date sheet. Students would need to select the examination name and then can download the date sheet.

