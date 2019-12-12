BECIL Recruitment 2019: Apply for 98 Vacancies, Check here for Application Fee, Eligibility and Selection Process

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited is a government of India enterprise which has been accorded the status of a “Mini Ratna Company.” Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited functions under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.

There is a crucial piece of information for the candidates who are interested in pursuing a career with the Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL).

BECIL conducts recruitment rives regularly to select suitable candidates for various vacancies available across different positions. Now, under the ongoing BECIL Recruitment 2019, applications are being sought from candidates interested in the 98 vacancies available with BECIL through the official notification dated 09th December 2019.

The selected candidates are to be recruited on a contractual basis as a Temporary Paramedical Staff and would be deployed with the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The details of the available vacancies under BECIL Recruitment 2019 are: –

Date Event Public Health Nurse 15 vacancies Dresser 12 vacancies Cook 01 vacancy Catering Supervisor 01 vacancy Dietician 01 vacancy Receptionist 01 vacancy Auxiliary Nursing Midwife 60 vacancies Mortuary Assistant 07 vacancies

Candidates must download the application form from the official website of BECIL @ www.becil.com or obtain the same from the corporate office located at C-56, A/17, Sector-62, Noida-201307, UP. The candidates must fill all the relevant details in the application form, paste their photographs, and assign it.

Along with the completed application form, candidates must attach self-attested copies of their KYC documents, educational certificates, caste certificate and experience certificates.

The application fee for the BECIL Recruitment 2019 is Rs. 500 for the OBC and General Category Candidates and Rs. 250 for SC/ST/PH candidates. The application fee is to be paid by a demand draft drawn in favour of Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited payable at New Delhi.

All the self-attested documents demand draft for the application fee, and the completed application form must be placed in a sealed envelope.

The sealed envelope must mention the name of the post applied for can be sent via speed post or submitted via hand to BECIL Corporate Office, Deputy General Manager (HR), C-56, A/17, Sector-62, Noida-201307, UP.

The last date for receipt of completed application forms is 25th December 2019. Thereafter no application will be accepted under any circumstances.

Any incomplete application forms, application forms without documents or incorrect details will lead to rejection of the application without any further notice to the candidate. Therefore, candidates must check their application form and documents before sending and make sure that they reach before the cut-off date.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – BECIL Recruitment 2019

Question: When is the last date to submit the application for BECIL Recruitment 2019?

Answer: The last date for receipt of the application is 25th December 2019.

Question: How many vacancies are available under BECIL Recruitment 2019?

Answer: A total of 98 vacancies are available with BECIL under the ongoing recruitment drive.

Question: What is the official website of BECIL?

Answer: Official website of BECIL is www.becil.com.

Question: Where to send the applications for the vacancies?

Answer: Applications must be sent to BECIL Corporate Office, Deputy General Manager (HR), C-56, A/17, Sector-62, Noida-201307, UP.

