ICSE and ISC Date Sheet 2020 to be Released Soon on cisce.org, Steps to Download here

ICSE and ISC Date Sheet 2020

The ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2020 will soon be released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE. Students appearing for the exam can download the date sheet released on the official website of CISCE.

The date sheet is expected to be released by this week or latest by the next week. Last year, the ICSE, ISC date sheet was released on 3rd December 2018. The date sheet got released 2 months prior to the start of the examination.

Last year, the Class 10th exam started on 22nd February 2019 and ended on 25th March 2019 which class 12th examination started on 4th February 2019 and ended on 25th March 2019.

The official website to get more details on the examination is www.cisce.org . Candidates must check the steps to download the date sheet to be released on the official website.

Steps to download ICSE, ISC date sheet 2020:

Visit the official website as mentioned above.

Click on the “ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2020” link on the home page.

Enter the respective class for which you are appearing the exam.

You will get redirected to a PDF file.

Check and download the date sheet 2020.

Take a print of the ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2020.

We will soon share the direct link to download the ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2020 once it is released on the official website.

Exam Pattern:

ISC Class 12 examination is conducted for 3 hours.

ICSE Class 10 examination is conducted for 2 or 2.5 hours or 3 hours, depending on the subject.

Both the examination will be held in two shifts- the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon for ISC and 9 am to 11 am for ICSE and 2 pm to 5 pm for ISC and 11 am to 1 pm for ICSE.

Students appearing for the exam can expect their result by the first week of June 2020. Candidates must check their results from the official website only.

Also read, ICSE Class 9 Board Exam Timetable 2020.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/TisW_4W0VFw?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

ICSE and ISC Date Sheet 2020 to be Released Soon on cisce.org, Steps to Download here was last modified:

Read More