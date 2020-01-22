Chhattisgarh CGPSC Result 2018 Released on psc.cg.gov.in; Anita Soni Topped the List

Chhattisgarh CGPSC Result 2018

The CGPSC final results for the prelims exam for the state service (prelims) exam 2019 has been released by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC). Candidates appeared in this exam can download the result from the official website of CGPSC.

The result got declared on 21st January 2020. Anita Soni from Raipur has got the rank 1 with a score of 955. The second position has been got by Shrikant Koram with a score of 932.5. Third place has been secured by the Maheshwari Tiwari with 929.5 marks. Candidates can download the result by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below in this article.

This recruitment exam 2018 is being held to fulfil the requirement of 273 vacant posts whereas a total of 814 candidates have qualified the examination. CGPSC conducted the written exam on July on 23, 24, 25 and 26 whereas the interview round was held between December 30 and January 21.

The online site to get more details on exam and to download the Chhattisgarh CGPSC result 2018 www.psc.cg.gov.in .

Steps to check Chhattisgarh CGPSC results 2018:

Visit the official website of CGPSC.

Click on the link ‘State Service exam merit list’ on the home page.

A pdf file open that has the name of the qualified candidates.

Check and download the Chhattisgarh CGPSC results 2018.

Take a print out of Chhattisgarh CGPSC results 2018 for further reference.

The direct link to download the result is here, the direct link to access CGPSC 2018 State Service final result.

A total of over one lakh aspirants had appeared for the Chhattisgarh CGPSC examination. Candidates qualified in the interview round can check the marks obtained by them. Stay tuned to the official website of CGPSC for more updates and timely information.

