CGPSC State Service Exam 2020: Apply Online for 199 posts on psc.cg.gov.in, Steps to apply here

CGPSC State Service Exam 2020

CGPSC (Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission) has invited applications from candidates to apply for the CGPSC State Service exam 2019. The last date to apply for the post is 4th January 2020. The exam drive will fill up vacancies up to 199 posts in the organization.

The application process will start from 6th December 2019. The candidates who want to know more about the exam can check the official notification.

Important dates:

Events Important dates Opening date of application 6th December 2019 Closing date of application 4th January 2020 The Date for error correction 7th January 2020 to 13th January 2020 Date of prelims exam 9th February 2020 Date of the main exam 17th June 2020 to 20th June 2020

The candidates can apply for the exam through the official website www.psc.cg.gov.in.

Educational qualification:

The candidates who want to apply for the exam should have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or institution.

Age limit:

The candidate applying for the exam should be between 21 years to 28 years of age.

Application fee:

The candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC category will have to pay Rs. 300/- as application fee and candidates out of Chhattisgarh State have to pay Rs. 400/- as application fee.

Exam pattern:

Stage I – Preliminary exam – it consists of 2 multiple-choice question papers.

Paper 1 consists of GS questions for 200 marks.

Paper 2 consists of aptitude questions for 200 marks and duration is 2 hours.

Stage II – Mains exam:

Paper Subject Marks Duration Paper 1 Language 200 3 hours Paper 2 Essay 200 3 hours Paper 3 History, constitution, and public administration 200 3 hours Paper 4 Science, technology, and environment 200 3 hours Paper 5 Geography and economics 200 3 hours Paper 6 Mathematics and logical ability 200 3 hours Paper 7 Philosophy and sociology 200 3 hours

Stage III – Personality test.

The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post through the official website on or before 4th January 2020.

