Chhattisgarh CGPSC Engineering Services 2020: Important Dates, Eligibility Criteria and Other Details

Chhattisgarh CGPSC Engineering Services 2020

The notification has been released for the CGPSC Engineering service 2020 by Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC). Interested candidates can look into the official notification published on the official website to apply for the same. There have been around 89 posts released by CGPSC.

Candidates would need to submit the application fee of Rs 400 for general candidates and Rs 300 for the reserved category candidates. If candidates need to change something in the application form then they would need to pay Rs 15 per correction.

Important Dates

Candidates can note the below mentioned important dates for CGPSC Engineering Service 2020:

The application process will begin from 10th February 2020.

The deadline to submit the application form would be 10th March 2020.

The application will get accepted through online mode on the official website which is www.psc.cg.gov.in .

Selection Process

Candidates must get selected on the basis of merit list scored in the written examination. The final selection will be through the document verification round. The both examinations would be of 2 hours 30 minutes and each exam would be of 300 marks. There will be 150 questions asked in total in each examination.

Selected candidates would be hired at a post of assistant engineer for the tenure of 2 years job as per the official notification. Candidates who will be hired will be eligible for the salary between Rs 15600 to Rs 39100 along with the additional grade pay of Rs 5400.

Eligibility Criteria

CGPSC has the below mentioned eligibility criteria and it is necessary for the candidates to meet them before applying for the post:

Candidate must have the graduate level degree in engineering.

The minimum age of the candidate should be 21 years and the maximum age is 30 years.

There is age relaxation of five years for the SC/ST candidates and three years for the OBC category candidates.

