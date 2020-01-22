CBSE Class 10th and 12th 2020 Admit Card for Private Candidates Out Today cbse.nic.in; Check Details here

The admit cards for the upcoming board examinations for private candidates has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE. Candidates applied for this exam can download their admit card from the official website of CBSE.

CBSE Class 10 12 Board Exam 2020 admit cards for private candidates can be downloaded by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below in this article. Candidates must go through the below mentioned particular steps and instructions in order to download the admit card.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CBSE Recruitment 2019

The admit card 2020 will contain all the exam related details so, all students are advised to go through the instructions available on the admit card carefully. To download the admit card Private candidates must use their application number or previous year’s roll number or even their name.

The site to get more details on the examination and to download the CBSE 10th 12th Admit Cards 2020 for Private Candidates is www.cbse.nic.in .

Steps to download CBSE 10th 12th Admit Cards 2020:

Visit the CBSE official website and click on the Admit Cards for Private Candidates.

Click on the “CBSE 10th 12th Admit Cards 2020” window to go directly to the download page.

Select the mode (Application Number, Previous year’s roll number and year or Candidates’ name).

Click on proceed.

Enter the details and click on proceed to download the admit card.

Check and download the admit card and then take a print of the same.

The direct link to download the admit card is here, CBSE 10th 12th Admit Cards 2020.

CBSE would not be conducting any practical examination this year for private candidates. Practical marks of those private candidates who had appeared for the CBSE Board Examination 2019 would be picked as it is.

Students must download and sign the admit card and also get it signed by their guardian/parent. The space for Principal’s signature would be already marked by relevant CBSE official’s signature.

Students must carry a colored print out of the admit card to the exam centre along with an Identity Card for the verification purpose.

Also read, CBSE Board Exam 2020.

<noscript><iframe title="CBSE Board Exam New Updates | CBSE Admit Card | Private Exam | CBSE Exam Center |" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vRheexN1h_U?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More