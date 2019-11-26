CGPSC Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for Various posts from Dec 6th on psc.cg.gov.in

CGPSC Recruitment 2019

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has published the details regarding the selection procedure for the candidates at various posts in the State bureaucracy. The candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online.

Procedures to submit the application form:

Candidates should visit the official website.

Opt for the post they want to proceed with the application.

Fill all the other additional details including name, residential address and educational background.

Upload the photograph and signature with the desired .jpeg size.

Complete the application with the payment of Rs.400.

The application fee is Rs. 300 for the candidates belonging to the reserved category like SC, ST and other backward classes.

Eligibility criteria:

In order to qualify the exam, one needs to meet certain eligibility criteria which include

The candidate needs to be a domicile of the state, Chattisgarh.

One should hold an undergraduate degree from any recognized university.

The maximum age limit for the candidate is 32 years.

But there will be certain flexibility applied to the upper age limit for the candidate belonging to the reserved category.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is http://www.psc.cg.gov.in/ .

Important Dates:

Commencement of application December 6, 2019, 12:00 Hrs Deadline for application January 4, 2020, 11:59 Hrs Editing the application online January 7, 2020, at 12:00 hrs to

January 13, 2020, by 11:50hrs Prelims exam February 9, 2020, at 10:00 to 12:00 Hrs

& 03:00 to 05.00hrs Mains exam June 17 to 20, 2020

Exam and question pattern:

There are mainly three stages involved in the selection procedure: prelims, mains and personal interview. The prelims mainly follow the pattern of objective types question and thus there is the only multiple-choice question. The candidates qualifying the prelims will be eligible to appear for mains which have descriptive type questions along with multiple-choice questions. The final round is of the interview where the qualified candidates need to appear before the panel of interviewer and they finally shortlist the candidates.

