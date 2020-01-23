Chandigarh Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 6 Patwari and Wireless Operator at chandigarh.gov.in, Steps How to Apply

HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    Chandigarh Recruitment 2020:UT Chandigarh released notification for 6 Patwari and Wireless Operator. Candidates can apply online at official website chandigarh.gov.in

    6 Vacancies available under Chandigarh Recruitment 2020

    An official notification from the Office of Deputy Commissioner-cum-Controller Civil Defence, UT Chandigarh has published the commencement of the recruitment process for the post of Patwari and Wireless Operator.

    So, the interested candidates can fill up the application form by visiting the official website by following a prescribed format available on the official website.

    The candidates should note that, should complete with the application process before the last date, i.e. 20th February 2020.

    VACANCY DETAILS

    There is a total of 6 vacancies

    • For the post of Patwari, there are 3 vacancies
    • For the post of Wireless Operator, there are 3 vacancies

    ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

    • The candidates applying for the post of Patwari, the candidates, should have passed Matriculation or Class 12 with Hindi & Punjabi up to Matric Standard and proficiency in operation of a computer, word processing and spreadsheets. Passes Patwari Exam from Director Lands records of the state govt of Punjab/Haryana
    • The candidates applying for the post of Wireless Operator will have to possess a Graduation and diploma in the trade Wireless Operator from ITI. They should also hold a Certificate of ICT Skills

    AGE LIMIT

    The minimum age of the candidates applying for the post should be 18 years. They should not exceed the age of 37 years. However, there will be a relaxation of age for the reserved categories as per the Government rules

    APPLICATION FEE

    The application fee for the General category candidate is Rs 1000/-

    SELECTION PROCESS

    The candidates will be selected on the basis of Merit

    HOW TO APPLY?

    • The candidates will have to visit the official website, i.e. chandigarh.gov.in
    • On reaching the home page, they can search for the link related to the Chandigarh recruitment process 2020
    • They can check the eligibility criteria and other important details related to the recruitment process 
    • After checking the eligibility criteria, the candidates can then duly fill-up the application form by providing all the necessary details and send it to the address given below:
    • Deputy Commissioner Office Receipt Section, Ground Floor, Estate Office Building, Sector 17, Chandigarh 

    FAQs: –

    Question:  When is the last date for submitting the application form of the Chandigarh recruitment 2020?

    Answer: The last date for submitting the application form of the Chandigarh recruitment 2020 is 20th February 2020

    Question:  How many vacancies are there for Chandigarh recruitment 2020?

    Answer: There are a total of 6 vacancies for the post of Patwari and Wireless Operator

    Question:  How much is the application fee for the General candidates for the Chandigarh recruitment 2020?

    Answer: The application fee for the General candidates for the Chandigarh recruitment 2020 is Rs 1000/-

    Question:  What is the official website for the Chandigarh recruitment 2020?

    Answer:  The official website for Chandigarh recruitment 2020 is http://chandigarh.gov.in/ 

