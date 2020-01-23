Chandigarh Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 6 Patwari and Wireless Operator at chandigarh.gov.in, Steps How to Apply

6 Vacancies available under Chandigarh Recruitment 2020

An official notification from the Office of Deputy Commissioner-cum-Controller Civil Defence, UT Chandigarh has published the commencement of the recruitment process for the post of Patwari and Wireless Operator.

So, the interested candidates can fill up the application form by visiting the official website by following a prescribed format available on the official website.

The candidates should note that, should complete with the application process before the last date, i.e. 20th February 2020.

VACANCY DETAILS

There is a total of 6 vacancies

For the post of Patwari, there are 3 vacancies

For the post of Wireless Operator, there are 3 vacancies

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

The candidates applying for the post of Patwari, the candidates, should have passed Matriculation or Class 12 with Hindi & Punjabi up to Matric Standard and proficiency in operation of a computer, word processing and spreadsheets. Passes Patwari Exam from Director Lands records of the state govt of Punjab/Haryana

The candidates applying for the post of Wireless Operator will have to possess a Graduation and diploma in the trade Wireless Operator from ITI. They should also hold a Certificate of ICT Skills

AGE LIMIT

The minimum age of the candidates applying for the post should be 18 years. They should not exceed the age of 37 years. However, there will be a relaxation of age for the reserved categories as per the Government rules

APPLICATION FEE

The application fee for the General category candidate is Rs 1000/-

SELECTION PROCESS

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Merit

HOW TO APPLY?

The candidates will have to visit the official website, i.e. chandigarh.gov.in

On reaching the home page, they can search for the link related to the Chandigarh recruitment process 2020

They can check the eligibility criteria and other important details related to the recruitment process

After checking the eligibility criteria, the candidates can then duly fill-up the application form by providing all the necessary details and send it to the address given below:

Deputy Commissioner Office Receipt Section, Ground Floor, Estate Office Building, Sector 17, Chandigarh

FAQs: –

Question: When is the last date for submitting the application form of the Chandigarh recruitment 2020?

Answer: The last date for submitting the application form of the Chandigarh recruitment 2020 is 20th February 2020

Question: How many vacancies are there for Chandigarh recruitment 2020?

Answer: There are a total of 6 vacancies for the post of Patwari and Wireless Operator

Question: How much is the application fee for the General candidates for the Chandigarh recruitment 2020?

Answer: The application fee for the General candidates for the Chandigarh recruitment 2020 is Rs 1000/-

Question: What is the official website for the Chandigarh recruitment 2020?

Answer: The official website for Chandigarh recruitment 2020 is http://chandigarh.gov.in/

