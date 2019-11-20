Department of Urban Planning Chandigarh Recruitment 2019: Apply for Senior Town Planner (Group A) Post on chandigarh.gov.in

HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    Department of Urban Planning Chandigarh Recruitment 2019: Candidates can apply for Senior Town Planner (Group A) Post on chandigarh.gov.in.

    Department of Urban Planning Chandigarh Recruitment 2019
    The Department of Urban Planning, Chandigarh Administration has welcomed applications for the Senior Town Planner (Group A) post. The candidates having essential qualifications for these posts can apply through the designated format on or before 30 November 2019.

    Important Dates:

    • The closing date of submission for application: 30 November 2019

    Vacancy Details

    The vacancy includes-

    •       Senior Town Planner (Group A): 01 Post

    Educational Qualification:

    The candidate shall hold a degree in B. Tech (Bachelor of Technology) or a Post Graduate degree in City and Regional Planning or its equivalent from a distinguished university or institute respectively.

     Age Limit:

    The candidate shall hold an age limit not more than 56 years on a short-term contract basis.

    Salary: 

    The pay shall have pay scale between Rs. 37400-Rs. 67000 +Rs. 8700 Grade Pay, respectively.

    How to Apply:

    The candidates having required qualifications for these posts can apply through the designated format by 30 November 2019. The application form along with documents, i.e. experience certificate, educational diploma but not limited to the following must reach this office on the address mentioned below by 30 November 2019: –

    • Resume (Bio Data) of each officer duly signed by him/her.
    • The candidate should also attest photocopies of Last Ten years ACR’s.
    • Integrity Certificate.
    • Also, the Statement of penalties shall be imposed if any. The complete application along with the relevant documents as enlisted above but not limited to may be forwarded to the O/o Chief Architect, Department of Urban Planning (DoUP), Chandigarh Administration, 2nd Floor, U.T. Secretariat Building, Sector-9-D Chandigarh 160009. The above advertisement is also available at the website chdpr.gov.in  & chandigarh.gov.in .

    For more detail’s candidate shall refer the official notification and also shall keep themselves updated through our page.

