NIEPA Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for Professors, Associate professors and other Posts, Steps How to Apply Check here

National Institute of Education Planning and Administration (NIEPA) is a body that has been established by the Ministry of Human Resources Development, Government of India. This bodywork not only in India but also in South Asia. It takes up the work of research in planning, management of education and devices measures for capacity building.

The NIPEA has recently announced a new recruitment opportunity through its official website. Interested candidates must go through the details of the vacancies and apply for the positions if they feel they are eligible for the given posts. The applications as generally made through the online mode for NIPEA.

The vacancies announced by the NIPEA are for the posts of professors, associate professors, etc. There are a total of 10 vacancies. One can check out the name of the posts, number of vacancies and other details as follows –

Professor

Number of vacancies: 4 vacancies

Educational qualifications:

Candidates should be an eminent scholar in Social Sciences.

They should preferably have a PhD degree.

They should have published a minimum of 10 research publications.

Associate Professor

Number of vacancies: 3 vacancies

Educational qualifications:

They should have a PhD degree in the relevant discipline.

They should have a good academic record.

Registrar

Number of vacancies: 1 vacancy

Educational qualifications:

Candidates must have a Master’s degree from a recognised university.

They should have scored at least 55% marks in the Master’s level.

Finance Officer

Number of vacancies: 1 vacancy

Educational qualifications:

Candidates should have a second-class bachelor’s degree.

They should have a minimum of 10 years of experience at the supervisory level in accounts and finance at a government organisation.

Hindi Editor

Number of vacancies: 1 vacancy

Educational qualifications:

Candidates should have a post-graduate degree in Hindi.

They should have studied English up to the graduation level.

The applications for any of these posts should be made through the online mode followed by submitting the application by hand or through the post. Thus, the candidates can follow the steps as stated below to make their application –

Step-1: Visit the official website of NIPEA, which is http://www.niepa.ac.in/

Step-2: Click on the ‘Regular Vacancies’ link on the homepage of the website.

Step-3: The names of all the posts will open. Click on the Apply Online option near the post you want to apply for.

Step-4: Fill in the details on the application form carefully.

Step-5: Upload the necessary documents in the application form.

Step-6: Submit the application.

Step-7: One can also download the application form and take a printout for future references.

The applications must be made timely by the interested candidates as the last date for application is 28th December 2019. No more applications will be accepted thereafter.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – NIEPA Recruitment 2019

Question: What is the official website of NIEPA?

Answer: The official website of National Institute of Education Planning and Administration (NIEPA) is http://www.niepa.ac.in/

Question: What is the application fees for this recruitment drive?

Answer: The application fee is Rs 1000/- for unreserved category and Rs 500/- for reserved category.

Question:Does one have to send the application through the offline mode also?

Answer: Yes, the fully filled application along with the application fees, should be sent to NIEPA within three weeks of making the application.

Question: What is the last date of application for the given posts?

Answer: The last date to apply for the given posts is 28th December 2019.

NIEPA Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for Professors, Associate professors and other Posts, Steps How to Apply Check here was last modified:

Read More