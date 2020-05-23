HomeMBACAT 2020 Articles
  • Articles

    • CAT Preparation in 3 Months for Exam

    Posted on by Vasudha

    CAT, or the Common Admission Test, is a national level entrance examination that is the key to secure admissions in the 20 IIMs and over 1200 B-schools in India for the course of MBA and PGDM.

    This is a competitive exam conducted by IIM every year in the month of November. The dates of the conduct of the examination will be released by July. This gives you a solid three months for gearing up for taking the test.

    This competitive exam mainly focuses on testing your verbal and mathematical aptitude, with the question paper comprising of 100 MCQs from three sections, which are Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Ability (QA)., with each section allotted 60 minutes each.

    The CAT question paper is rated as moderately difficult, and the Quantitative Ability is the most challenging section with the most difficult questions. Other sections, Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension, has questions of easy to moderate difficulty level and the Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning section has a difficulty level of moderate to difficult.

    Each of these sections demands candidates to solve both Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Non-MCQ type questions. The candidates have to choose the right option from the 4 choices in the MCQs. Each right answer is awarded 3 marks, and for each incorrect answer, 1/3 marks are deducted in case of the MCQs. However, there are no negative marks for non-MCQ type questions.

    With just 3 months remaining in front of you, the first step you will have to do is to understand the syllabus. You will find out that the CAT has prescribed syllabus and following a good text will be more than enough. The next step is to go through the previous year question papers. This will help you get an idea on how to plan your timetable and set daily goals.

    With a total exam duration of 180 minutes and a total number of 100 questions, time is a very vital factor in scoring. You need to practice thoroughly in a time-bound manner so that you can attend maximum questions within the stipulated time.

    Taking mock tests will be highly helpful for this. Mock tests provide you an insight of your time management, and makes you plan in advance on how to divide your time effectively so that the paper can be covered maximum.

    Practice makes a man perfect! CAT is all about knowing the right formulas and theorems to apply. And knowing what to apply where is not something that can be mugged up. This comes to you only with practice. The practice is the only way to understand the question and get an intuition as to which formula and theorem are to be applied and to make your intuition work.

    With all this done, you have given your 100 percent to secure admission into IIMs, SPJIMR Mumbai, FMS, MDI, Gurgaon, IMT and over 1200 B-Schools in India.

    Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT Exam 2020 Discussion

    Read Next

    Final Placement Report for the PGP batch of 2019 at IIM Tiruchirappalli
    IIM Tiruchirappalli announced the successful completion of its Final Placement process for the PGP batch of 2019 which encountered a multitude of opportunities and established new records for the institution. IIM Tiruchirappalli has been proving itself year on year since its inception. The strengths of the institution and its students were in full portray during
    In MBA  ·  in 4 hours
    IIM Visakhapatnam Final Replacement Report for PGP batch of 2020
    IIM Visakhapatnam has recently released the final placement report for the PGP class of 2020. IIM Visakhapatnam has lived up to its reputation of being a top-notch business school in the country as it completes it final placements with a perfect century as the PGP batch of 2020 takes down the top placements in the
    In MBA  ·  in 5 hours
    IIM Calcutta Final Placement Report for MBA class of 2020
    IIM Calcutta has recently released the final placement report for the MBA class of 2020. The Final placement period for the 55th batch at IIM Calcutta encountered the participation from 150 recruiters. McKinsey & Company, BCG, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, JP Morgan Chase, Bain & Company, Google, HUL, AB InBev, and Mondelez were a few recruiters
    In MBA  ·  in 5 hours
    CAT Preparation in 3 Months for Exam
    CAT, or the Common Admission Test, is a national level entrance examination that is the key to secure admissions in the 20 IIMs and over 1200 B-schools in India for the course of MBA and PGDM. This is a competitive exam conducted by IIM every year in the month of November. The dates of the
    In MBA  ·  in 5 hours
    Common Myths and Mistakes in CAT Preparation
    As far fetched the CAT exam may seem, the myths and mistakes that were associated with it were, on the contrary, are familiar among students. But have you ever wondered if there is any truth in these claims? Here are myths and misconceptions about the Common Aptitude Test that we generally are deceived into believing.
    In MBA  ·  in 5 hours