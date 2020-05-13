HomeMBACAT 2020 Articles
  • Articles

    • Three Months Post CAT 2019 Results, IIMs to Announce the list of Shortlisted Candidates

    Posted on by Vasudha

    The coronavirus outbreak had most of the country in turmoil. And one of the most affected institutions is the education department. Since the lockdown, all the universities, schools and colleges have been shut down, and no scope of reopening can be seen in the near future. This is also the time when most of the examinations are held for admission in various institutions.

    Similarly, the recruitment processes which were complete earlier are now stuck because of the inability of candidates to register and take admission. Many exams have been postponed until further notice or have been cancelled for this academic year. Amongst the many exams are already over one such examination was CAT.

    The result for CAT 2019 was announced on 4th January 2020 this year. While the final shortlist was delayed due to the lockdown initiated to check the virus outbreak, institutes plan on commencing the sessions from august.

    The final list for the shortlisted candidates is expected to be released by leading management schools including IIM-Kozhikode from 8th May 2020 onwards. As per the director of the institute, the final list for the selected candidates will be announced by the IIM-Indore by the third week of May 2020. He also specified that the physical classroom sessions would recommence only after the lockdown has been lifted and the situation has normalized.  Once the lockdown is lifted, regular classes can be commenced using precautions and safety measures to prevent further spread of the virus.

    As per the results for CAT 2019, 10 candidates have managed to score the perfect 100 percentile. Interestingly, all ten candidates are male and from the field of engineering. Out of these candidates, six belong to the IITs, two belong to the NITs, and one candidate is from the Jadavpur University.

    While most of the other educational institutes have already started online classes, many are on their way to do so. Including several IIMs, many institutes are considering the future of online classes and recruitment procedures because of their extreme benefits and convenience.

    Several IIMs like Calcutta have started online classes, and some other IIMs have expanded their existing arsenal of online resources. Suddenly changing the curriculum can be quite a difficult task, and hence some institutes still face problems in doing so, but otherwise, students and teachers are adjusting quite well to the new environment of virtual learning.

    Moreover, CAt conducted the test online with preventive measures to stop unnecessary help and was quite successful in their approach toward online examinations.

    Hope all the aspiring students find their dream institutes and are successful in their ambitions. Candidates should start preparing for their classes using the online resources shared by the institute because the physical classroom sessions might only be conducted after the situation has completely returned to normal.

    Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT Exam 2020 Discussion

    Read Next

    CAT Score VS CAT Percentile – Understand the big difference
    The Common Aptitude Test (CAT) is one of the most important management entrance tests and is conducted by. The CAT is a national level exam which is taken by lakhs of aspirants. Because of its popularity, it was quite difficult to conduct examinations all over India at the same time; therefore, the concept of taking
    In MBA  ·  in 3 hours
    Covid-19 Impact: IIMs likely to Resume Classes in August of this year
    With the ongoing pandemic, all the educational institutes are hit hard and are unable to function as expected. And by analysing the outspread, it is difficult to say that it would be getting any better soon. All the institutes have halted their studies and admission processes, including the IIM which released the shortlist in January.
    In MBA  ·  in 4 hours
    Three Months Post CAT 2019 Results, IIMs to Announce the list of Shortlisted Candidates
    The coronavirus outbreak had most of the country in turmoil. And one of the most affected institutions is the education department. Since the lockdown, all the universities, schools and colleges have been shut down, and no scope of reopening can be seen in the near future. This is also the time when most of the
    In MBA  ·  in 5 hours
    Finally, IIMs to Announce the list of Shortlisted Candidates after Three Months
    The ongoing pandemic has thrown the whole education department into turmoil. All the students are left deserted on the island of courses and pending studies. And similarly, all the institutions are trying their best to deal with the situation in the most convenient way possible without compromising the safety norms. Most of the institutions are
    In MBA  ·  in 5 hours
    Best Colleges for MBA in Business Analytics and Data Science in India based on Return on Investment
    Master of Business Administration (MBA) is one of the most expensive degrees worldwide. It is generally assumed that the returns after investing in a good MBA degree are worth the financial expense. Although it is true for most business schools in India, not all provide the best returns. Thus, the continuous yearly increase in tuition
    In MBA  ·  in 5 hours