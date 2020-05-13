Three Months Post CAT 2019 Results, IIMs to Announce the list of Shortlisted Candidates

The coronavirus outbreak had most of the country in turmoil. And one of the most affected institutions is the education department. Since the lockdown, all the universities, schools and colleges have been shut down, and no scope of reopening can be seen in the near future. This is also the time when most of the examinations are held for admission in various institutions.

Similarly, the recruitment processes which were complete earlier are now stuck because of the inability of candidates to register and take admission. Many exams have been postponed until further notice or have been cancelled for this academic year. Amongst the many exams are already over one such examination was CAT.

The result for CAT 2019 was announced on 4th January 2020 this year. While the final shortlist was delayed due to the lockdown initiated to check the virus outbreak, institutes plan on commencing the sessions from august.

The final list for the shortlisted candidates is expected to be released by leading management schools including IIM-Kozhikode from 8th May 2020 onwards. As per the director of the institute, the final list for the selected candidates will be announced by the IIM-Indore by the third week of May 2020. He also specified that the physical classroom sessions would recommence only after the lockdown has been lifted and the situation has normalized. Once the lockdown is lifted, regular classes can be commenced using precautions and safety measures to prevent further spread of the virus.

As per the results for CAT 2019, 10 candidates have managed to score the perfect 100 percentile. Interestingly, all ten candidates are male and from the field of engineering. Out of these candidates, six belong to the IITs, two belong to the NITs, and one candidate is from the Jadavpur University.

While most of the other educational institutes have already started online classes, many are on their way to do so. Including several IIMs, many institutes are considering the future of online classes and recruitment procedures because of their extreme benefits and convenience.

Several IIMs like Calcutta have started online classes, and some other IIMs have expanded their existing arsenal of online resources. Suddenly changing the curriculum can be quite a difficult task, and hence some institutes still face problems in doing so, but otherwise, students and teachers are adjusting quite well to the new environment of virtual learning.

Moreover, CAt conducted the test online with preventive measures to stop unnecessary help and was quite successful in their approach toward online examinations.

Hope all the aspiring students find their dream institutes and are successful in their ambitions. Candidates should start preparing for their classes using the online resources shared by the institute because the physical classroom sessions might only be conducted after the situation has completely returned to normal.

