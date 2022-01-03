CAT 2021 Result Declared: 9 Bag 100 Percent: Check your Score Here
IIM Ahmedabad has announced the most awaited CAT 2021 result today evening at 5 PM. Candidates who appeared in the CAT exam can check the result at the official website – iimcat.ac.in.
According to the official notification published by IIM A, a total number of 9 candidates have bagged 100 percentile in the CAT 2021 Exam.
CAT 2021 was successfully conducted on November 28, 2021 at 438 test centres spread across 156 cities in India on 28 November 2021 in three shifts.
Around 1.92 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 2.30 lakhs registered eligible candidates. The overall attendance was approximately 83%. Out of the 1.92 lakh candidates taken the exam, 35% were Females, 65% Males and 2 candidates represent Transgender.
IIMs will now release their shortlists for subsequent admission processes based on, among other things, the CAT 2021 scores .
88 non-IIM institutions will also use CAT 2021 scores this year for admission into their management programmes. The details of the non-IIM institutions that are registered with CAT 2021 can be found at the CAT 2021 website.
