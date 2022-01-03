CAT 2021 Result Declared: 9 Bag 100 Percent: Check your Score Here

CAT 2021 was successfully conducted on November 28, 2021 at 438 test centres spread across 156 cities in India on 28 November 2021 in three shifts.

Around 1.92 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 2.30 lakhs registered eligible candidates. The overall attendance was approximately 83%. Out of the 1.92 lakh candidates taken the exam, 35% were Females, 65% Males and 2 candidates represent Transgender.

IIMs will now release their shortlists for subsequent admission processes based on, among other things, the CAT 2021 scores .