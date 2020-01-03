CAT Result 2019 to be Declared on 5th Jan on iimcat.ac.in; Check Analysis here

CAT Result 2019

The result for CAT 2019 will soon be released by the Indian Institute of Management, IIM. The result is expected to be released on 5th January 2020. Candidates appeared in this exam can download their result once released on the official website of CAT.

The CAT 2019 result will be releasing in the second week of January 2020. The Common Admission Test was held on November 24, 2019. The exam was held across the country in various exam centres.

The prediction of the result releasing date is being done through the analysis of the previous year releasing date. Last year, the result for CAT 2018 got released on January 5, 2019. This year it is expected to release on January 5 or January 6.

The official website to get more details on the exam and check the CAT 2019 result once released is www.iimcat.ac.in.

Result Releasing Dates for Last 5 years:

Year Date of Exam Date of Result Days between exam and result 2018 November 25, 2018 January 5, 2019 41 2017 November 26, 2017 January 8, 2018 43 2016 December 4, 2016 January 9, 2017 36 2015 November 29, 2015 January 11, 2016 43 2014 November 22, 2014 December 27, 2014 35

Exam Paper Analysis:

The overall difficulty level of CAT 2019 was similar to that of CAT 2018.

The VARC exam was slightly trickier this year.

Both DILR and Quant were slightly easier than last year.

Overall, the paper was slightly less difficult, as compared to CAT 2018.

Candidates qualifying in the written examination will be called to appear for the interview round. Keep Visiting the official website of CAT for more updates and timely information of the examination.

