CAT 2019 Analysis: Check here for Slot 1 and Slot 2 Exam Analysis

CAT or the Common Aptitude Test is a national level entrance test, conducted every year for candidates aspiring to pursue higher education in Management schools. The CAT scores are highly valuable for those wanting admissions in the top IIMs or in other high-ranking B-schools. Every year, CAT is conducted by the Indian Institutes of Management on a rotational basis. In 2019, the test was conducted by the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode.

Common Admission Test 2019 has been conducted successfully on 24th November 2019 in 376 centres across various cities in India. As usual, a large number of students were seen appearing for this examination. CAT is generally conducted in two slots every year. While the first slot is conducted between 9:00 am and 12:00 pm, the second slot of the examination is conducted later.

Now that the CAT exam has been conducted successfully, one can get a fair estimation of the difficulty level of the examination, and other areas of analysis pertaining to the examination can also be conducted. An analysis of the question paper will be helpful for all the students who are preparing to appear for CAT in the upcoming years.

If compared to the question paper from last year, an overall general understanding would conclude that the difficulty level this year was a little higher. CAT 2019 is a computer-based test with multiple choice type questions (MCQs) and Type in the Answer (TITA) type questions. There is three sections of the paper for which candidates have to answer the questions.

The three sections are as follows –

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension. Data Interpretations and Logical Reasoning. Quantitative Ability.

Let’s take a look at the section-wise analysis of the paper for CAT 2019 –

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension.

There was a total of 34 questions in this section. Out of this, 7 questions were TITA type question. The section was a little difficult. However, the TITA questions were easy. The reading comprehension turned out to be the most difficult part of this section. Other types of questions included para-jumble, odd sentences out and summary.

Data Interpretations and Logical Reasoning.

The section was of moderate to difficult in difficulty level. This section comprised of 8 TITA type questions. It features 32 questions with 4 marks allotted to questions from the following topics –

Radar chart

Bar graph

Direction sense

Crypto Arithmetic

Shelf puzzle

Matrix puzzle

100 box puzzle

Dancer and composer puzzle

Quantitative Ability

There were approximately 34-36 questions in this section out which 7 questions were the TITA questions. The areas on which candidates were tested were as follows –

Algebra

Arithmetic

Numbers

Geometry and Mensuration

Modern maths

This was quite a difficult section with questions dominantly asked from arithmetic and geometry.

The greatest number of good attempts appeared to be from the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section for CAT 2019. The feedback and analysis discussed above have been derived from the experiences shared by students on Gradeup.

