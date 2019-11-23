CAT 2019: Last minute Tips; Details on iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2019

Common Admission Test 2019 is scheduled to be conducted on 24th November 2019. The examination will be conducted across the various centres in the country and will be held in two shifts. The first shift is to be conducted in morning from 9:00 am to 12 :00 am and second shift is to be conducted in afternoon from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Admit Card:

The admit card is the most important document to appear for the examination. Therefore, candidates would need to visit the official website and download the admit card. Candidates should take the print out of the admit card for the future reference and for the entry in the examination hall. It is recommended that candidate should know that entry in the examination hall will be only through admit card.

The official website to get more details on CAT 2019 exam is https://iimcat.ac.in/ .

Important Things:

There are certain important things which candidate should remember few following things before they appear in the CAT 2019 examination:

It is mandatory for the candidate to reach the exam venue on time. The entry will be closed after 8:45 am for the morning shift and 2:15 pm for afternoon shift. No candidate would be allowed to enter the examination hall after the reporting time.

Candidates should attach their photo on the admit card and handover the admit card to invigilator in the examination hall. If feasible, candidate should post the same photograph which they have uploaded in the application form.

Candidates must carry the print out of admit card, photocopy of the photo ID proof ad original photo Identity card for the verification at the examination centre.

It is necessary that the candidates read the full instructions about the exam before they appear for the exam. The instructions will be provided on the admit card and also on the official website.

Candidates would not be allowed to carry mobile phones, written material and objectionable items in the hall as there would be frisking at the exam centre.

