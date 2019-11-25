CAT 2019 Slot 2 Analysis: Exam Pattern and Difficulty Level Similar to Slot 1, Check here for Student reactions

CAT 2019

IIM Kozhikode conducted the second slot of Cat 2019 Exam today, on 24th November 2019 from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The Slot 2 reporting time is 1 PM. CAT Exam Centres gates were closed at 2.15 PM.

CAT 2019 Exam for the admission in Top Business Schools is being conducted at 354 centres in 156 cities across india.

Nearly 2.40 Lakh candidates appear for CAT 2019 Exam. The Examination for 180 minutes and the candidates were allotted 60 minutes for each section

CAT 2019 is divided in three sections 1. Quantitative Ability (QA), 2. Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), 3. Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension.

Last year the cut-off for the CAT varied from 90 to 95, with difficulty level high in both the Quant and Maths sections.

CAT 2019 Slot 2 Exam Analysis:

LIVE UPDATE

Students coming from exam centres suggest that DI and LR Section turned out to be the difficult in slot 2 while in Slot 1 VARC was difficult to solve. However, overall CAT 2019 Slot 2 Exam was quite similar to Slot 1.

CAT 2019 Slot 1 Exam Key Highlights

CAT 2019 Exam Sections Total Number of Questions Difficulty Level VARC Section 34 Moderate to Difficult DILR Section 34 Moderate QA Section 32 Moderate Overall Exam 100 Moderate to Difficult

