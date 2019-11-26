Calicut University Admit Card 2019 Released on cupbonline.uoc.ac.in, Check Details here

Calicut University Admit Card 2019

The Calicut university’s under graduate 3rd semester examination is about to begin from November 27, 2019. The students who belong to the department of Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science will appear for their examination from November 27, 2019.

An official notification from the Calicut university has been released which says that the hall ticket for the Under graduate 3rd semester examination has been released on the official website of the Calicut university. The students who are to appear for the examination should make sure to download the hall ticket from the official website from November 25, 2019.

Important Dates:

The following important dates should be made note of the candidates without fail:

Events Dates Date of the 3rd semester exam November 27, 2019. Release of Hall ticket for 3rd semester exam November 25, 2019.

Steps to Follow to Download the Hall Ticket:

The following steps has to be followed by the students to download the hall ticket.

The students who belong to the stream of BA and BSC should visit the official website of the Calicut university, cupbonline.uoc.ac.in.

On the home page the students will find a tab that reads “Hall Ticket “.

The list of courses will be appeared in the page and the students have to click on the department in which they belong.

Every students of the university will have their own Roll number.

The candidates have to type their Roll number and the date of Birth in the login page.

The candidates will be taken to a new page where the result will be displayed.

The candidates are advised to take a print out of the result, which will be displayed in PDF format. The printed copy will be required for future use.

