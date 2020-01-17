HomeEngineering Articles
    • BSEB Bihar Board 12th Admit Card to be Released Today on bsebinteredu.in; Check for More Details here

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    BSEB Bihar Board 12th Admit Card: Candidates can download the admit card to be Released Today on bsebinteredu.in.

    BSEB Bihar Board 12th Admit Card

    The Bihar Board Class 12 Inter exam 2020 admit cards to be released soon by the Bihar School Education Board, BSEB. Candidates applied for the class 12th exam can download their admit card from the official website of BSEB.

    The admit card for class 12th Bihar Board examination is expected to be released today, 17th January 2020. The admit card for Class 10th Bihar Board examination is already out and available on the official website of BSEB.

    The admit card will be available for the access once released on the official web page or thorough the direct link to be updated through our page. The admit card for class 10th board exam was made available on 15th January 2020.

    The site to get more details on the examination and to download the BSEB, Bihar Board 12th Admit Card is www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in . The principals of each schools are requested to login into the account and download the admit card of each students once released.

    Steps to download Bihar Board Inter Admit Card 2020:

    • Visit the site of BSEB atin.
    • Click on the “Bihar Board Inter Admit Card 2020” link available on the home page.
    • You will get redirected to a BSEB new login page.
    • Enter the login credentials to enter into the account.
    • Class 12th Admit card will get displayed on the screen.
    • Check and download the Class 12th admit card.
    • Take a print of the admit card for future reference.

    The Class 10th matric examinations of the Bihar Board will get started on February 17, 2020, and the last exam will get conducted on February 24, 2020.

    The class 12th examination will commence on February 3, 2020, and will end on February 13, 2020. The exam will get held across the state in various exam centres.

    Also read, Bihar Board Class 12th Admit Card 2020.

