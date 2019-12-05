Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Releases Revised Final Vacancies of SSC JHT, JT, SHT, and Hindi Pradhyapak Posts

Staff Selection Commission, SSC, is a statutory body operating on behalf of the central government in India. It is the duty of SSC to conduct various recruitment drives every year to select the most suitable candidates for different vacancies available with respective ministries, departments and other undertakings.

These vacancies are filled through various recruitment drives organized by SSC at various points in time every year.

As per the recent notification published by SSC on its official website, the revised final list for the following vacancies has been declared.

JHT (Junior Hindi translator) Examination

Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2018

SHT (Senior Hindi translator) Examination

JT (Junior translator) Examination

The examination for SSC Junior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Online (Paper-1) was conducted across various centres in the country on 26th November 2019. Initially, at the time of notifying the above-mentioned examinations, the total available vacancies were published as 115.

But now, the job vacancies for JHT Hindi Pradhyapak have been removed from the list of available vacancies for unknown reasons which have now left the remaining vacancies down to the figure of 104.

Selection Procedure for the advertised vacancies

The selection procedure for the advertised vacancies is as follows –

Computer-based exam Written exam Personal interaction

The candidates who have successfully cleared the first level exam will be allowed to appear for the second exam. Based on the results of both the exams, selected candidates will be asked to submit their documents for verification.

Final recruitment and assignment of jobs will take place considering the overall performance of the concerned person in both the levels as well as their preferences of jobs or departments.

The final list of available vacancies

Candidates must note the details pertaining to the vacancies available under the current recruitment drive. The list of vacancies declared in each department is given below: –

S. No. Ministry/Department SC ST OBC UR Total 1 Ministry of Railways 0 1 2 2 5 2 Ministry of Defence AFHQ 0 0 4 4 8 3 Central Administrative Tribunal 0 0 1 3 4 4 Ministry of mines 0 0 0 4 4 5 Comptroller and Auditor General 6 3 10 21 40 6 Central Board of Indirect taxes, Dept. of revenue 1 0 4 7 12 7 Directorate of enforcement; Dept. of revenue 1 0 1 5 7 8 Ministry of Defence; Navy 0 1 2 2 5 9 Department of Industrial policy and promotion 0 0 1 2 3 10 Department of food and public distribution 0 0 0 1 1 11 Ministry of environment, forests and climate change 0 0 0 1 1 12 Ministry of Defence, AFHQ 2 0 3 2 7 13 Ministry of Defence, Navy 0 0 0 1 1 14 Air Headquarters 1 1 1 3 6 15 Rajbhasha Vibhag 0 0 0 0 0

