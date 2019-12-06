Haryana Aarohi Result 2019 for TGT, PGT, Clerk and Other Exam Declared on bseh.org.in, Get More Details here

Haryana Aarohi Result 2019

The result of Aarohi School Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff Recruitment Exam 2019 has been released by the Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH). Candidates can download the BSEH result released on the official website of BSEH.

The result announced is for the posts of TGT, PGT, Account Clerk, Librarian, Clerk and Principal. Candidates selected in the written exam will be able to appear in the skill test (where applicable), or interview as decided/scheduled by AAROHI Educationally Backward Block (EBB} Model School Society.

Candidates can check the Aarohi BSEH result by visiting the official website of the BSEH or through the direct link mentioned below. To check the result, candidates must provide their roll number and name on the login link.

The official website to check and download the result and more details on the Haryana Aarohi 2019 exam is www.bseh.org.in .

Steps to Download Haryana BSEH Result 2019:

Visit the official website of BSEH as mentioned above.

Click on the “Aarohi Result ” appearing in What’s New Section.

A new page will get open.

Enter your credentials like roll number or name and click on Find Result.

Check BSEH Aarohi Result and download it.

Take a print of the result for future use.

The direct link to download the results released are, Haryana BSEH Result Download.

BSEH Clerk and BSEH Librarian Exam was on 28th September 2019 from 03:00 PM to 05:00 PM (for Clerk) and 10:30 AM To 12:30 PM (for Librarian). BSEH PGT and TGT Exam was on 29th September 2019. BSEH Principal/Accounts Clerk exam was on 30th September from 03:00 PM to 05:00 PM.

The answer keys for these exams were released in the month of October 2019.

