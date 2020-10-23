BITS Pilani Student turns Proud farmer

Who is Sidhartha Namburi? He grows rice and vegetables on a farm in Telangana. What is unique about farming, many people in India are farmers.

Twenty-four-year-old Sidhartha Namburi is a mechanical engineer who chose to help farmers after graduating from the prestigious BITS Pilani. He did a political internship, working with Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Agriculture, and Farmers’ Welfare.

Two passions

Ask Sidhartha what his passions are, and he says – farming and politics. When Sidhartha had to choose an assignment that impacts society, he researched on various issues. He deliberated with farmers, politicians, and bureaucrats to grasp the vastness of agriculture.

He roped in his friend Rajesh through social media. He worked with ex IPS officer J D Laxminarayana for a year. He interacted with various farmers for a year.

He got clarity about the issues farming system and how he could resolve it. He learnt a lot from the farmers and chose his profession. He turned into a passionate farmer.

Farmers are not supported

Sidhartha learnt that farmers quit agriculture when they cannot subsist any longer. They get little help to continue farming. Sidhartha decided to educate farmers on the advantages of farming.

He realized that consuming the right foods according to the seasons can keep people healthy and let them wean off medicines too.

Setting up the farm

Sidhartha borrowed his father’s solar plant and added another fifty acres to kickstart his farming. He plans to expand this gradually. He built a pond that can store up to six lac liters of water.

Sidhartha learnt that over 2000 varieties of rice exist, a fact many of us do not know. Over 2700 saplings are showing steady growth on the farm. He cultivates different varieties of rice using drip irrigation.

Some crops they sowed in June are getting ready soon. He has vegetables like indigenous varieties of bananas on his farm. He has appointed a farmer family to help them oversee the crops.

What should we eat?

Sidhartha focuses on growing indigenous crops that are not grown commercially. People are waking up to healthful eating, and the trend is likely to get better as we progress.

The way ahead

Sidhartha grows his crops in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, a village in Kolanupaka, Telangana. He distributes his produce at Hyderabad and Chennai.

Sidhartha has plans to open a seed museum and a farming school. His plans to start a website to work innovatively on the rural sector and politics.

