UPSC Civil Services 2019 Mains Results to be Declared on upsc.gov.in; Check Details here

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2019 Results

The UPSC 2019 Civil Services Mains Exam Results has been released by the Union Public Service Commission, UPSC. Candidates who have appeared in the UPSC Civil Service exam can download their results from the official website of UPSC.

The result got declared on 14th January 2020. The UPSC Civil Service Mains 2019 exam was held from 20th September to 29th September 2020.

Candidates can access the result by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below in this article.

The site to get more details on the exam and download the UPSC Civil Services Mains 2019 Results is www.upsc.gov.in .

Steps to check UPSC CSE Mains Results 2019:

Candidates must visit the website of UPSC as mentioned above.

Click on the “Written Exam results” link on the homepage

Click on the “Civil Services Main Examination 2019” link through the drop-down menu.

Check and download the PDF file that displayed on the screen.

Look for your roll number and keep a print copy of the result for future reference.

The direct link to download the UPSC 2019 result is here, Written Exam.

The further step for the examination is the Personality test which will commence in February 2020. Candidates qualifying in the written examination would be able to appear for the personality test.

The Personality Test carries 275 marks in the whole examination. The total marks of Written Test and the Personality test are added to bring out the final results of UPSC Civil Services Examination.

Candidates will be receiving e-call letters on UPSC website from January 27, 2020 onward for their Personality Test dates and timings.

