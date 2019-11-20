UP board Class 12th Practical Exam 2020 Schedule Released on upmsp.edu.in

UP board Class 12th Practical Exam 2020 Schedule

The timetable for the practical examinations for Intermediate, Class 12 has been released by the the Uttar Pradesh Madhmik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). Students appearing in class 12th exam can check the exam schedule on the official website.

The practical exam for UP Board Class 12th is schedule to be held in two phases, the first phase will begin from 15th December and will end on 29th December 2019 whereas the second phase will begin from 29th December and will end on 13th January 2019.

The first phase will be held for the Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Mirzapur, Devipatan and Basti zones. Whereas the second phase will be held for the Aligarh, Meerut, Muradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Azamgarh and Gorakhpur regions.

The official website to get details on UP Board 2020 examination is www.upmsp.edu.in . Candidates must go through the below points to check the released date sheets.

Steps to download UP board time table 2020 class 10th, 12th:

Visit the official website of UP board.

Click on the ‘practical exams 2020’ link on the scroll down menu present on the homepage.

A PDF file will open.

Save and download the time table.

Take a print of the time table to refer later.

Candidates will get marks in the practical examination on a 50:50 basis, 50 by the internal evaluator and rest 50 by the external evaluator. This has been made clear in the official notification. The Class 10, 12 examinations will be held from February 18 to March 6, 2020.

The Morning shift exam will be conducted from 8 am to 11:15 am and evening shift exams will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm for both the class 10 and class 12 UP board exams. Keep visiting the official website and our page for more timely updates.

