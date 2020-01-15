Bennett University Admission 2020: Application Process starts for BBA LLB (hons) at bennett.edu.in

The admission process for the five years course in BBA LLB (hons) has been started by the Bennett University. The program is offered under the school of Law, Bennett University located in Greater Noida. Students who are interested in the course can visit the official website for more details. The official website for the Bennett University is bennett.edu.in.

Candidates would need to visit the application page on the website and follow the application process to apply for the admission in the course in University.

About University

Bennett University was established by Times of India Group in the year 2016. The aim of the university is to establish a centre to absorb the best practices of national and international law schools. It intends to have the innovation in the teaching methods, a unique curriculum, pedagogy and ethics.

The program of BBA LLB (Hons) for the duration of five years is developed to help the students becoming the accomplished professionals and understanding the interface of business and law simultaneously.

And recently, the university has entered into an academic partnership with the Cornell Law School, USA. The partnership will result in the exchange of best practices, mutual visit of professors for Bennett Students.

Scholarships

Students can note that the University offers the admission scholarships which includes the fee relinquishment of up to 100% on tuition fee. This would be based on a first come first basis but candidates would be selected on the basis of merit.

Students will be selected on the best of the scores in any one of the qualifying papers which are 10+2 CBSE Board exam or CLAT scores or LSAT -India percentile score.

In the last year admission process more than 50% students were selected for the academic scholarships. The scholarship will continue for the complete duration of the program if the students meets the scholarship criteria.

<noscript><iframe title="BENNETT UNIVERSITY NOIDA | ADMISSION | COURSE | FEE STRUCTURE | HONEST REVIEWS" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_Lov8ADdeWk?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More