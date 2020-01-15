AAVIN Recruitment 2020: Apply for Junior Executive, Technician, Driver and Office Asst Posts on aavinmilk.com

AAVIN Recruitment 2020

The AAVIN recruitment notification for the post of Junior Executive, Technician, Driver and Office Assistant has been released by the Virudhunagar District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd (AAVIN). Candidates interested can apply for the recruitment through the prescribed format on or before 12 February 2020.

Important Dates:

Name of the Event Date The application process starts on 15th January 2020 Last Date for submission of application 12th February 2020

AAVIN Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details:

Junior Executive (Office) – 1 Post

Technician (Refrigeration) – 1 Post

Driver – 8 Posts

Office Assistant – 1 Post

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have a SSLC passed certificate with Tamil Medium or candidate should have passed Tamil proficiency test which is conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission within 3 years from the date of entry into service.

Pay Scale:

Candidates qualifying for Junior Executive (Office), Technician (Refrigeration), Driver posts will be paid Rs. 19500-62000 Level -8 Cell -1

Those who are qualifying for Office Assistant posts will be paid Rs. 15700-50000 Level – 1 Cell – 1

The site to get more details on the recruitment process is, Official Website.

AAVIN Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to OBC/MBC/DNC category must pay Rs. 250/- as the application fee.

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/SC (A) category must pay Rs. 100/- as the application fee.

Candidates who are interested can send the offline applications along with the documents to the General Manager, Virudhunagar District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited, Srivilliputtur on or before 12th February 2020.

Also read, AAVIN Recruitment 2019.

<noscript><iframe title="Trichy Aavin Recruitment 2019 How To Fill Form |https://aavinmilk.com/" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7KqINVstFBI?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More