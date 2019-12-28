Bennett University Admissions Open for BBA 2020 @bennett.edu.in

Bennett University has released the latest notification regarding the admission for the BBA program for the year 2020- 2021. The program is offered by the School of Management, Bennett University. It aims to create leaders, managers and entrepreneurs who can manage and lead a sustainable business enterprise.

Bennett University was established in the year 2012 by the Times of India and is located in Greater Noida. The University offers BBA programs for the students who are interested in pursuing a Management degree from a reputed University. The University also offers BBA with specializations in Entrepreneurship, Finance, HRM and Marketing.

As the University is partnered with Babson College, which is ranked the No. 1 institute for Entrepreneurship for the past 26 years, the students will also get a chance to experience global practices of entrepreneurship. The University also offers a scholarship of up to 100% of the tuition fee.

This scholarship is given to students on the basis of first come first serve. The interested students should make sure that the scholarships are based on the best scores in 10+2 examination or SAT score.

An added benefit of the University’s scholarship scheme is that the student can avail this scholarship and continue this scholarship for the entire completion of the course, but in order to enjoy this benefit the student needs to consistently fulfil the criteria every year. For more details, the interested students can visit the website and get all the relevant details.

The BBA class of 2020 had a great start with the internship and placement process. The University has successfully placed the students in some of the leading firms such as in FMCG, Finance, IT and Sales & Marketing domains.

Some of the top recruiters who had visited the campus for the internship and campus placement drive were: Motilal, Tommy Hilfiger, Outlook Group, Square Yards, EaseMyTrip, Zycus, Oswal, Cvent, etc

For students who are willing to pursue an MBA degree or Indian Business Schools, Bennett University also makes on-campus coaching easier for the Bennett students and the University also assured that some of the students who will graduate from the University would get admission offers from Ivy League Institutions for their further MBA course.

Bennett Hatchery is the University’s in- house business incubation centre which has more than 30 student startups which are being mentored on the campus. However, in the history of three years, there have been two startups from the students which have received external funding of about 3 million and those startups are now running various commercial operations.

The interested students are advised to check the official website or call at 1800-103-8484 to get more information about the courses as well as the admission related questions.

