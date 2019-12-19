BEL Recruitment 2019: Apply for Graduate Apprenticeship Training at bel-india.in, Check here for more Details

Bharat Electronics Limited, Bengaluru is one of the leading public sector enterprises of India and has been accorded the status of “Navaratna.” Bharat Electronics Limited operates under the aegis of the defence ministry and in order to maintain its status as a premier public sector undertaking, BEL organises various recruitment drives periodically.

As a result, many candidates eagerly wait for a recruitment advertisement from BEL in order to get experience of working with a premier public sector undertaking. There is an important piece of information for candidates who wish to experience working with BEL.

As per the latest recruitment notice published by BEL on its website, applications are being invited from interested candidates for the BEL Graduate Apprenticeship Training Program 2019.

Candidates who are interested in applying for this incredible opportunity will have to appear for a written test to be organised by BEL. The venue for the written exam will be Centre of Learning and Development, Bharat Electronics Limited, Jalahalli Post, Bengaluru – 560013.

The exam will commence from 1.00 PM onwards every day and will comprise of objective type questions from the respective field of engineering. The dates of the written exam for Graduate Apprenticeship Training Program 2019, according to specialisations, is as follows: –

S. No. Specialisation Date 1 Electronics and Telecommunications Electronics and Communications, Electronics ad Instrumentation, Telecommunication, Electronics 27th December 2019 2 Industrial Production, Mechanical Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Industrial Engineering and Management, and Mechatronics 28th December 2019 3 Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Electrical 30th December 2019 4 Civil Engineering 31st December 2019 5 Chemical Engineering 31st December 2019 6 Computer Science, Information Technology, Computer Engineering, Information Science 31st December 2019 7 Chemical Engineering 31st December 2019

Important Information for BEL Graduate Apprenticeship Training Program 2019

The total duration of the apprenticeship is one year.

A fixed monthly stipend of Rs. 11,100/- will be provided to the apprentices.

Transportation facility, OPD medical facilities, and Canteen facility will be provided to the applicants.

Candidates must bring their own HB pencil and eraser for the exam.

Any types of gadgets are not allowed inside the examination centre.

Any form of canvassing will lead to the disqualification of the candidate.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: Can ME or MTech students also apply for the BEL Graduate Apprenticeship Training Program 2019?

Answer: No, any candidates who have completed their ME/MTech or are already employed can not apply.

Question: What will be the venue for the written exam for BEL Graduate Apprenticeship Training Program 2019?

Answer: The venue for the written exam will be Centre of Learning and Development, Bharat Electronics Limited, Jalahalli Post, Bengaluru – 560013

Question: What time will the exam start for BEL Graduate Apprenticeship Training Program 2019?

Answer: Written exam on all days will be starting at 1.00 PM.

Question: What is the stipend that will be paid to the apprentices?

Answer: A monthly stipend of Rs. 11,100 will be paid to the selected apprentices.

