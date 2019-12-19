OUAT Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for Senior Research Fellow Post

Vacancy available for Senior research Fellow at OUAT

Odisha University of Agricultural and Technology (OUAT) is one of the premier educational institutes of India. The university regularly floats requirements for suitable candidates for the vacancies available with it.

Recently, on 17th December 2019, Odisha University of Agricultural and Technology published a notification on its website wherein applications have been invited from interested candidates for the position of Senior Research Fellow under the scheme “Quality enhancement of turmeric through a comparative evaluation of genotype for nutritional and quality profiles for sustainable turmeric production.” Only one vacancy is available under the OUAT Recruitment 2019.

The selection of the candidate will be made through the walk-in interview scheduled for 15th January 2020. Candidates who are interested in the advertised vacancy must reach for the interview at the specified date and time along with their original documents and certificates.

The venue for the interview will be the Chambers of Dean of Research, Odisha University of Agricultural and Technology, Bhubaneswar. Candidates must reach the interview venue at least an hour before the scheduled time to complete all necessary formalities.

The reporting time at the venue is 10.00 AM on 15th January 2020. The travel arrangements must be made by the candidates themselves as no TA or DA shall be provided by the Odisha University of Agricultural and Technology.

Important Information

Only one vacancy is available for the post of Senior Research Fellow.

The selected candidate will be eligible for a monthly emolument of Rs 35,000 plus HRA @ 8%.

The maximum age limit for male candidates is 35 years and for female candidates is 40 years. Age relaxation norms applicable as per the guidelines of the Government of India.

It is a temporary position for a period of up to 3 years.

The candidate cannot claim right over any regular post available with the university at a later date.

Canvassing or attempts to influence the decision will lead to rejection of the application.

Candidates without original documents and certificates will not be allowed to attend the interview.

The place of posting will be High Altitude Research Station, OUAT, Pottangi, Koraput.

