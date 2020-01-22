BECIL Recruitment 2020: Apply for DEO, MTS, Housekeeping Staff Posts on becil.com
Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) has welcomed application for enrollment to the post of Data Entry Operator (Clerical), MTS (Semi-talented), Gardner/Mali (Unskilled), Supervisor for Housekeeping (Skilled) and Driver (Skilled) in the office of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu. Qualified and interested applicants must apply for the posts through mentioned format at the latest 31 January 2020.
Vacancy Details:
|Data Entry Operator (Clerical)
|3 Posts
|MTS (Semi-skilled)
|5 Posts
|Gardner/Mali (Unskilled)
|1 Post
|Supervisor for Housekeeping (Skilled)
|1 Post
|Driver (Skilled)
|2 Posts
Job Highlights:
|Notification
|BECIL Recruitment 2020 for DEO, MTS, Housekeeping Staff and Other Posts
|Last Date of Application Submission
|Jan 31, 2020
|Official URL
|www.becil.com
|City
|Jammu
|State
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Country
|India
|Education Qual
|Diploma Holder, Graduate, Other Qualifications, Secondary
Pay Scale:
|Data Entry Operator
|· (Clerical- 12th standard)- Rs.17,316
· (Graduate)- Rs.19,058
|MTS (Semi skilled)
|Rs.17,316
|Gardner/Mali (Unskilled)
|Rs.15,678
|Supervisor for Housekeeping (Skilled)
|Rs.19,058 per month
|Driver (Skilled)
|19,058 per month
Educational Qualification:
- For Data Entry Operator (Clerical) –Any graduate OR 12th standard from a recognized Board
- For MTS (Semi-skilled) – 10th standard cleared.
- For Gardner/Mali (Unskilled) – 5th standard cleared or at least 03 years of work experience
- For Housekeeping Supervisor (Skilled) –Sanitary Inspection Diploma
- For Driver (Skilled) – At least 8th standard passed with valid driving License and 3 years of Heavy vehicle driving experience.
Application Fee:
|UR and OBC candidates
|Rs. 500/
|SC/ST/PH candidates
|Rs. 250/
How to Apply?
- Candidates may get application format from BECIL’s Corporate Office (C-56, A/17, Sector-62, Noida – 201307).
- It is also available at becil.com.
- Applicants can send their application alongside self- attested photocopies of experience testaments, degree or certificates, two photos, Aadhar Card, Pan Card and nonrefundable enrollment fee ought to be submitted to Deputy General Manager (HR) in BECIL’s Corporate Office at BECIL Bhawan, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida-201307 (U.P) to reach office at the very latest 31 January 2020.
Also read, BECIL Delhi Recruitment 2020.