BECIL Recruitment 2020: Apply for DEO, MTS, Housekeeping Staff Posts on becil.com

BECIL Recruitment 2020

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) has welcomed application for enrollment to the post of Data Entry Operator (Clerical), MTS (Semi-talented), Gardner/Mali (Unskilled), Supervisor for Housekeeping (Skilled) and Driver (Skilled) in the office of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu. Qualified and interested applicants must apply for the posts through mentioned format at the latest 31 January 2020.

Vacancy Details:

Data Entry Operator (Clerical) 3 Posts MTS (Semi-skilled) 5 Posts Gardner/Mali (Unskilled) 1 Post Supervisor for Housekeeping (Skilled) 1 Post Driver (Skilled) 2 Posts

Job Highlights:

Notification BECIL Recruitment 2020 for DEO, MTS, Housekeeping Staff and Other Posts Last Date of Application Submission Jan 31, 2020 Official URL www.becil.com City Jammu State Jammu and Kashmir Country India Education Qual Diploma Holder, Graduate, Other Qualifications, Secondary

Pay Scale:

Data Entry Operator · (Clerical- 12th standard)- Rs.17,316 · (Graduate)- Rs.19,058 MTS (Semi skilled) Rs.17,316 Gardner/Mali (Unskilled) Rs.15,678 Supervisor for Housekeeping (Skilled) Rs.19,058 per month Driver (Skilled) 19,058 per month

Educational Qualification:

For Data Entry Operator (Clerical) –Any graduate OR 12 th standard from a recognized Board

standard from a recognized Board For MTS (Semi-skilled) – 10th standard cleared.

For Gardner/Mali (Unskilled) – 5th standard cleared or at least 03 years of work experience

For Housekeeping Supervisor (Skilled) –Sanitary Inspection Diploma

For Driver (Skilled) – At least 8th standard passed with valid driving License and 3 years of Heavy vehicle driving experience.

Application Fee:

UR and OBC candidates Rs. 500/ SC/ST/PH candidates Rs. 250/

How to Apply?

Candidates may get application format from BECIL’s Corporate Office (C-56, A/17, Sector-62, Noida – 201307).

It is also available at becil.com.

Applicants can send their application alongside self- attested photocopies of experience testaments, degree or certificates, two photos, Aadhar Card, Pan Card and nonrefundable enrollment fee ought to be submitted to Deputy General Manager (HR) in BECIL’s Corporate Office at BECIL Bhawan, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida-201307 (U.P) to reach office at the very latest 31 January 2020.

