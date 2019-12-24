SDMA Puducherry Recruitment 2020: Apply for Sr. Consultant and Data Entry Operator (DEO) Posts on ndma.gov.in

SDMA Puducherry Recruitment 2020

The notification has been passed by the State Disaster Management Authority, Puducherry, Government of Puducherry welcoming applications for the post of Senior Consultant and Data Entry Operator (DEO) posts. Enthusiastic candidates can apply for the State Disaster Management Authority, Puducherry Recruitment 2020 through the designated format on or before 06 January 2020 respectively.

Important Date:

Particulars Dates Closing Date of submission for offline application: 06 January 2020

Vacancy Details

The vacancy includes-

Senior Consultant/Disaster Management (DM) Professional: 01 Post

Data Entry Operator (DEO): 01 Post

Age Limit-

Senior Consultant/Disaster Management (DM) Professional:

The candidate shall hold a maximum age of 65 years.

Data Entry Operator (DEO):

The candidate shall hold a maximum age of 35 years i.e. uppermost age limit.

The official website of SDMA, Puducherry to get more details on the recruitment is https://ndma.gov.in/en/puducherry.html .

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Senior Consultant/Disaster Management (DM) Professional:

The candidate should hold a Master’s Degree in any discipline i.e. optionally in Management, Social Work, Sociology, Geography, Agriculture, Architecture, Environmental Engineering, Urban Planning.

Data Entry Operator (DEO):

The candidate should hold a Graduation in any discipline. Also, the candidate shall have a typing speed of 40 wpm. Degree or Certificate Course in Computers. The familiarity of MS Office Suite i.e. Word, Excel, PowerPoints, etc., Adobe Reader, Internet, E-Mail, etc.

How to Apply

Enthusiastic candidates can apply for the State Disaster Management Authority, Puducherry Recruitment through the designated format on or before 06 January 2020.

Also, interested qualified persons may send their properly filled application following the Prescribed Application Form to the following address only by speed post. The closing date for receipt of duly filled in application through Speed Post is 06 January 2020respectivey. And note that no candidate shall be provided with any Travelling Allowance (TA) or Dearness Allowance (DA) for attending the selection process or personal interview.

For added details candidates shall check the official notification and keep themselves updated through our page.

<noscript><iframe title="புதுச்சேரி மாநிலத்தில் வேலைவாய்ப்பு | Recruitment in Puducherry State" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/CX5tcqa7Jl0?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

SDMA Puducherry Recruitment 2020: Apply for Sr. Consultant and Data Entry Operator (DEO) Posts on ndma.gov.in was last modified:

Read More