SDMA Puducherry Recruitment 2020: Apply for Sr. Consultant and Data Entry Operator Posts @ndma.gov.in

There is an extremely crucial update for the candidates who are interested in pursuing a career with the government of Puducherry. As per the latest recruitment notification published under the Government of Puducherry Recruitment 2020, applications have been invited from interested candidates for the post of Data Entry Operator and Sr. Consultant/Disaster Management.

The above-notified vacancies are available with the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management, Puducherry State Disaster Management Authority, Government of Puducherry. The application process for the above-advertised vacancies has already started on 27th December 2019.

As per the official notification under the Government of Puducherry Recruitment 2020, the last date for submission of completed applications is 6th January 2020. As the applications have to be sent through speed post only, candidates must factor in any possible delays and should in fact send their applications as soon as possible.

Only those applications that have been received before the cut-off date will be considered under the Government of Puducherry Recruitment 2020.

In order to apply for any of these vacancies, candidates must send their applications in the specified format along with their educational certificates, experience certificates and other important documents through speed post.

All these documents must be placed inside a sealed cover with the position applied for written at the top. The completed application form and other documents must be sent to the Secretary to Government (Relief and Rehabilitation), 1st Floor, Collectorate, New Revenue Complex, Vazhudavoor Road, Near Rajiv Gandhi Statue, Puducherry – 605009.

No postal delays will be considered, so the candidates should submit their applications accordingly. Any incomplete applications, applications received after the cut-off date, or applications without documents will be rejected without any further intimation to the candidates.

Government of Puducherry Recruitment 2020: Important Information

Out of the 2 advertised vacancies, 1 vacancy pertain to the post of data entry operator and 1 vacancy pertain o the post of Sr. Consultant/Disaster Management.

The official website to download the notification and the application format is www.py.gov.in.

The maximum acceptable age under Government of Puducherry Recruitment 2020 is 35 years for the post of data entry operator and 65 years for the post of Sr. Consultant/ Disaster Management.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: How many vacancies are available under the Government of Puducherry Recruitment 2020?

Question: When is the last date to submit the applications?

Question: Is there any age limit applicable under the Government of Puducherry Recruitment 2020?

Question: Which is the website to download the format of the application?

