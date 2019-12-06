CITI India and NCPA Announces Scholarship Program for Young Musicians

There is a news coming out where young music aspirants can rejoice as NCPA and CITI India announces Scholarship for the young aspiring musicians of the country. This program is designed to encourage the young minds which is talented and interested in music.

How to apply:

The candidates who are interested to apply for the program are asked to send their resume on the education of musical department to the mail id ncpascholarship@gmail.com or they can mark it at an envelope and send it to the below address:

The national center for the performing arts, NCPA Marg, Nariman point, Mumbai- 400021.

Head programmer in the Indian music department, NCPA said that the “we are ensuring that musicians have the chances and the skills to experience the Indian classical music. We offer scholarships to young and talented minds whom will have a great platform to create a strong future in the musical field”.

Candidates applying for this scholarship must get all the necessary details from the official website, https://www.ncpamumbai.com/ .

Age limit:

Young talents who apply for this program should be aged between 18 and 35 years. Anybody across India can apply for this program on or before 31st of December 2019.

Training details:

The NCPA has also given the training details and training will be on any instruments which is based on Khayal and dhrupad instrument, sitar, sarod, violin, flute.

The selected candidates will be given Rs. 10000 per month for one year from April 2020 to March 2021. This scholarship is to enable young music professional to pursue their dream without any hurdles.

A total of nine scholarships will be given out of the selected candidates.

