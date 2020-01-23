APPSC Group 2 Final Answer Key 2018 Out on psc.ap.gov.in; Steps to Download here

APPSC Group 2 Final Answer Key 2018

The APPSC Group 2 Final Answer Key 2018 has been released by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission. Candidates appeared in this exam can download the answer key from the official website of APPSC.

The answer key was released on 22nd January 2020. The mains exam was being held on 29th and 30th August 2019.

The written examination or screening test for Group 2 was held by the Commission on May 5, 2019. The APPSC preliminary answer keys were released on the official website on May 9, 2019. The final result is based on the objection raised by the candidates.

The official website to get more details on the APPSC Group 2 exam and to download the answer key is www.psc.ap.gov.in . Candidates must follow the below mentioned details in order to download the answer key.

Steps to download APPSC Group 2 Final Answer Key 2018:

Visit the official site of APPSC as mentioned above in this article.

Click on the “APPSC Group 2 Final Answer Key 2018” link present on the home page.

You will get redirected to a new window.

Check and download the APPSC Group 2 Final Answer Key 2018.

Take a print of the APPSC Group 2 Final Answer Key 2018 for future reference.

The direct link to download the answer key is here, APPSC Group 2 Final Answer Key 2018 link .

Total number of candidates applied for the examination were, 2,95,036 and 2,28,263 candidates downloaded their Hall Tickets and 1,77,876 (77.92%) appeared for the examination.

This recruitment exam is being held by the APPSC to fulfil the requirement of 446 posts of Assistant Section Officer and Excise Sub Inspector posts in the state.

