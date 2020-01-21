APPSC Group 1 Main 2020 Exam Postponed, Rescheduled Date Released on 27th January at psc.ap.gov.in

On 20th January 2020, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service (APPSC) has postponed the APPSC Group 1 (Mains) Exam. This notice was released in the Notification number 27/ 2018. The candidates who had applied for the examination can get more detailed updates by visiting the official website, i.e. psc.ap.gov.in.

On the basis of administrative grounds, the Commission has postponed the APPSC Group 1 Mains examination. However, the rescheduled dates will be published on the official website on the 27th of January 2020.

This is the second time APPSC has postponed the Group 1 Mains exam. Earlier, the Commission had revised the dates for the Exam from 04 February 2020 to 16 February 2020 in total 7 Sessions. Even in the year 2019, the APPSC Group 1 Main Exam was postponed from December 12 to December 23, 2019, to February 2020.

The main examination will be conducted in seven centres across the state:

Visakhapatnam

Rajahmundry

Nellore

Vijayawada

Tirupati

Kurnool and

Hyderabad

This particular examination will comprise of five papers – Paper I, Paper-II, Paper-III, Paper IV, and Paper V. Each of these papers will be of 150 marks and the duration of the examination will be of 180 minutes. The languages in which the examination will take place in Telugu or English.

The APPSC recruitment drive is conducted in order to fill up 169 posts of Deputy Collector, Welfare Officer and others under Group I Services in the organization.

For the APPSC recruitment process, the candidates will be selected on the basis of a written examination followed by a Personal Interview.

APPSC Forest Range Officer Mains Examination will be conducted on 17 March 2020 & AN, 18 March 2020 and 19 March 2020 (5 Sessions). Again APPSC Divisional Accounts Officer Exam will be conducted on 19 March 2020 and 20 March 2020.

Since the APPSC Group 1 Mains exam has been rescheduled earlier as well and so the candidates are advised to check the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service (APPSC) for latest updates in this regards.

FAQs:-

Question: When will the rescheduled dates of Andhra Pradesh Public Service (APPSC) be out?

Answer: The rescheduled dates of the APPSC recruitment will be released on 27th January 2020

Question: How many vacancies are there in APPSC recruitment?

Answer: There are a total of 169 posts of Deputy Collector, Welfare Officer and others under Group I Services

Question: How many centres are there in APPSC recruitment?

Answer: There are 7 centres namely: Visakhapatnam

Rajahmundry, Nellore, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Kurnool and Hyderabad

Question: What is the selection process of the APPSC recruitment?

Answer: The selection process will include: Written test and Personal Interview

Question: What is the official website of APPSC?

Answer: The official website of APPSC is psc.ap.gov.in

