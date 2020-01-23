CBSE Class 10th and 12th Exam 2020: Calculators to be allowed for CWSN

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Exam 2020

The basic calculators are being allowed by the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE in its endeavour to make examination more friendly for the children with special needs or CWSN. The board has decided to facilitate students under Children with Special Needs (CSWN) category by permitting the use of simple basic calculator during Class X and Class XII board examination.

The CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam 2020 is scheduled to begin from February 15, 2020. The use of Calculator will only be allowed to those students who have already been registered under CWSN category for the 2020 examination.

The remaining students who wants to avail this facility must put an official application to their respective schools latest by January 28. These applications will further be sent to the Board for the approval.

Further details about this facility can be obtained from the official website of CBSE, http://cbse.nic.in/ .

Those candidates not having appropriate certificate will not be allowed to use calculator during the examinations. The board also allows various other exemptions like the use of a scribe. The board had also allowed the use of computer of laptops in 2018 session onwards to help facilitate the students to attempt the examination.

For the children with special need, the board provides additional time, the use of scribe, computers and now calculators. These facilities are being provided only on the furnishing of relevant certificate of disability and in advance by the respective schools.

The board has extended various facilities to students with special needs as well as abilities. The board has also ensured that no student may choose between sports and examination. Even Last year the board facilitated examination for students who had to appear for various national level sports events. It is really fortunate that CBSE is taking its steps to make education more friendly than compulsion.

