Application Correction Window Opens for GGSIPU CET 2020

In a recent update, the application correction window for GGSIPU has been opened on the official site of the institutions.

The candidates who have successfully registered themselves for the various CET exam and have filled the application form can now submit their correction details on the link provided on the official site of the institution.

The Common Entrance Test (CET) conducted by the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) will be focusing on the admission into diverse programmes and courses.

The candidates who wish to make the necessary changes in their application form can log in on the official site using their credentials. The candidates will be further directed on the application form from where changes could be done.

About GGSIPU CET BBA 2020 Admission

The CET exam is conducted every year for the selection of eminent candidates into programs offered by universities and institutions affiliated to the IP University.

The GGSIPU CET scores are accepted by these institutions for selection into Bachelors of Business Administration programs. Due to the prevailing health crisis in the country, the authorities have decided to conduct the test in online mode.

The restriction on public transportation and social gathering in any part of the country has been restricted due to the spread of the pandemic multiple areas. The CET exam will test the critical thinking abilities and knowledge of candidates.

The test features questions based on topics like general awareness, English comprehension and proficiency, analytical and logical reasoning and management aptitude.

Schedule for GGSIPU CET BBA 2020

Due to the spread of Coronavirus, the schedule for the CET BBA 2020 test has been altered several times considering the well-being of the candidates. Therefore, the test has been delayed.

The window for registration was opened in March this year; however, there has been no update on the schedule of the final test day.

The dates are expected to be released by the officials as soon as the pandemic curve gets smoothen. However, the candidates can check the following schedule and mark their calendars accordingly.

The important dates for GGSIPU CET BAA 2020 admission have been mentioned herewith.

S No Important Events Schedule Opening of the window for filling the application form for CET BBA 2020 3 rd March 2020 2 Last date to fill the application form for CET BBA 2020 11 th August 2020 3 Opening of application form correction window From 12 th August to 14 th August 2020 4 Release of admit card for GGSIPU CET 2020 test Will be updated soon 5 Final Examination GGSIPU CET BBA 2020 Will be updated soon

Steps to Make Correction in GGSIPU CET BBA Application Form 2020

For making the necessary changes in the application form, the registered candidates must visit the official website for the link. The following steps must be taken to make the required changes.

Step 1 – the official link for changes in the application form has been opened on the official website of GGSIPU. The official website of GGSIPU is http://ipu.ac.in/

Step 2 – Upon accessing the link, the candidates must click on the login tab. The login tab would require personal credentials of the candidates received during the time of registration. The candidates must log in using the correct details.

Step 3 -The window for correction form for GGSIPU CET BBA 2020 will be opened on the screen.

Step 4 – The candidates can make the necessary changes in the application form. After making the necessary changes, the candidates must recheck the details multiple times. Post the submission of details; the candidate would get no further chance to make the necessary changes. Therefore, it is necessary to submit the details correctly.

Step 5 – the candidates can now submit the application form. Post the submission of the application form; the candidates can further download the form on their laptops, desktops or smartphones for future reference.

The university level exam is conducted for the selection of suitable candidates into courses like BBA annually. The authorities have made major changes in the mode of the test, converting it into an online computer-based test.

Therefore, the candidate must do the preparation accordingly and must mark their calendars with important dates and schedule. For more updates on the admission process, the aspirants must check the official website regularly.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT Exam 2020 Discussion

Read More