Registration Window Opens for PG Admissions in Innovation Entrepreneurship and Venture Development 

In a recent update, the registration window for innovation, entrepreneurship and venture development courses in eminent universities and institutions has been opened for hundreds of PG aspirants.

Candidates can now take admission into diverse courses and programmes being offered by some of the most well-known institutions of the country. A total of 15 high education institutions will be offering two-year courses for polishing the entrepreneurship and venture skills of young professionals.

The admission and selection of the candidates will be made based on the score achieved in the Common Entrance Test (CET). The registration window for CET has been opened for, and a link has been shared on the official site of CET. The official site of CET is cet.cbtexam.in.

The All India Council for Technical Education has opened admission for postgraduate MBA and PGDM programmes into courses focusing on venture, business, innovation and entrepreneurship knowledge.

The two-year programme will aim at developing and enhancing the practical knowledge of the business world and will assist the aspirants in developing a better approach and innovative ideas. The scores of CET are accepted by 15 higher education institution for the selection into these programmes.

Candidates from different sectors of the country give the test every year for selection into post-graduation courses. The courses have been planned as a joint initiative of the National Innovation and Start-up Policy of the Innovation Cell of the MHRD and AICTE.

Moreover, the key objective of the course initiative is to bring the best out of the candidates and make the Indian education policies and system produce great minds in the business world. The new generation entrepreneurs leave no stone unturned and must believe in the creation of innovative ideas and out of the box approaches.

In addition to this, the master’s degree of the candidate in respective courses and programmes can add bonus points to the profile of the aspirants.

CET- Common Entrance Test Overview

The Common Entrance Test on Innovation and Entrepreneurship has been scheduled in September this year. Amidst the stretch of the global pandemic and restrictions on public gathering and transportations, the authorities have planned to conduct the test with utmost safety measures.

The registration process for the same has begun and will continue till 28th August 2020. The candidates looking forward to getting hands-on experience of venture development knowledge can fill the online registration form on the official site of CET.

The admit card for CET is scheduled to be released on 31st August 2020 after the closure of the registration window.

The candidates will also be able to access the online mock test by 1st and 2nd September 2020. Mock tests can assist the candidates in the preparation process for the final examination.

The Common Entrance Test will be conducted on 5th September 2020, and the result is likely to be released by 10th September. Candidates with relevant scores will be further called for the interview sessions.

The final selection process and admission will be made based on the scores of the CET and the interview sessions.

A merit list will be released stating the ranks of the candidates. The final admission process will be done post the release of the final merit list. The admission list is likely to be released by 15th October 2020.

Overview of the Common Entrance Test (CET)

The online test duration is of 90 minutes along with 30 minutes as the preparation time.

Every year the test commences at 10.30 am and ends till 12.30 pm. The candidates are usually suggested to reach the test centre at least 30 minutes before the final test.

The candidates are asked a total of 150 questions. All the questions are based on multiple-choice format.

The objective- type questions are based on subjects like innovation, venture, IPR, entrepreneurship, start-up, and other related topics.

The overall test paper is divided into several sections, namely quantitative aptitude, logical and analytical reasoning, reading comprehension and English grammar, psychometric assessment and business awareness and knowledge.

In the final selection process for the course or programme, a 10 per cent weightage is allotted to the letter of recommendation of the candidate along with 10 per cent weightage to the previous work experience of the aspirants. Another 40 per cent weightage is allotted to the overall test score of the common entrance test, and the rest 40 per cent weightage is allotted to the interview session post the test.

For applying for the common entrance test, the candidates must pay Rs. 500 as the application fee. However, for female candidates, the application fee is of Rs. 250. For candidates belonging to the SC, ST, EBC and PwD sections, the application fee is of Rs. 250 as well.

The interested candidates must fill the online application form on the official site of CET before the last date.

Moreover, the candidates must also know about other important details like admission schedule, the release of admit card, syllabus for the test, test format, selection process, etc. along with other essential details about the Common Entrance Test. the candidates must also be well-aware of the courses offered by distinct universities and institutions who accept the scores of the Common Entrance Test.

Complying with the guidelines of the admission process and eligibility criteria would also be a great value.

