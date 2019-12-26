Railways RRC Recruitment 2019 for 10th pass: Apply for 2562 posts on rrccr.com

Railways RRC Recruitment 2019 for 10th pass

Railway Recruitment Cell has released the notification on the official website, which is indianrailways.gov.in or rrccr.com, about the recruitment for the post of apprentice. The board has released about 2562 posts to be filled through the recruitment drive.

The board has announced that there will be no written examination or interview to select the candidates. The board will select the candidates on the basis of the marks secured in 10th class and ITI apprentice course. There will be medical examination and document verification round for all the candidates.

Candidates who are interested in working with Indian railways can submit the application form online on the official website before 22nd January 2020.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment process is www.indianrailways.gov.in or www.rrccr.com .

Eligibility Criteria

It is necessary that the candidates meet the eligibility criteria to be selected in the recruitment drive by Indian Railways. Candidates would need to meet the following eligibility criteria: –

It is mandatory that the candidates have scored minimum of 50 percent marks in 10 th Class or equivalent level of education.

Class or equivalent level of education. Candidate should be at least 15 years of age and the maximum age for the candidate should be 24 years of age. There is upper age limit age relaxation of five years for the SC/ST candidates and three years of OBC candidates.

Application Procedure

Candidates can follow the below steps to submit the application for the recruitment of apprentice by Railway Recruitment cell: –

Candidates would need to visit the official website of Indian railways / Railway recruitment cell.

There would be link of Click here to apply under the engagement of apprentice tab on the homepage

Candidates would need to login with their login credentials and those who don’t have the login credentials would need to register themselves.

Candidates would then can submit the application form with all the necessary details and uploading the necessary documents and photo.

Application fees of Rs 100 would also need to submitted along with the application form.

