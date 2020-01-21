Gujarat High Court Assistant Skill Test Result 2020 Declared at gujarathighcourt.nic.in, Steps How to Download

Gujarat High Court Assistant Skill Test Result 2020 released

The Gujarat High Court has published the notification about the release of the results for the posts of Assistants. Therefore, the candidates who had applied for the post can check their results from the official website of Gujarat High Court, i.e. gujarathighcourt.nic.in

The list of the candidates has been published who have scored 40% or more in Gujarati and English Practical/ Skill typing test for the recruitment process of the Gujarat High Court.

The online examination for the Gujarat High Court Assistant was conducted on 15 December 2019 at the Ahmedabad. The test was conducted in two sessions in which the candidates had participated in the Typing language test in both Gujarati and English.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE RESULTS?

The candidates will have to visit the official website, i.e. gujarathighcourt.nic.in.

On reaching the homepage, they can check the New Updates section on the home page.

They will then have to click the link where the list of the candidates is available on the home page.

After clicking on the link, a new window will open where the candidates will get the PDF of their results.

The candidates can then check the PDF for their results.

After checking they can finally take a print out of the result and save a copy for future reference.

VACANCY DETAILS

There are a total of 767 vacancies for the post of Assistant. Category wise the vacancy are distributed as follows:

For the General candidates, there are 408 vacancies

For the SC candidates, there are 37 vacancies

For the ST candidates, there are 126 vacancies

For the SEBC candidates, there are 196 vacancies

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

The candidates applying for the post of Assistant should have a Bachelor’s Degree with Typing Speed of 5000 Key depression on computer in English and/or Gujarati

AGE LIMIT

The minimum age of the candidates applying for the Assistant posts should have a minimum age of 21 years. They should not exceed the age of 35 years. However, according to the rules of the Government, there is age relaxation for the candidates who belong to the reserved categories

FAQs :-

Question: Is the admit card of Gujarat High Court recruitment released?

Answer: Yes, the admit cards are out from 20th January 2020

Question: How many vacancies are there in the Gujarat High Court recruitment?

Answer: There are a total of 767 vacancies.

Question: What is the age limit of the candidates in the Gujarat High Court recruitment?

Answer: The age limit is as follows:

The minimum age of the candidate is 21 years and

The maximum age is 35 years

Question: What is the official URL of Gujarat High Court?

Answer: The official URL is gujarathighcourt.nic.in.

