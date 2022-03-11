All you need to know about MBA Admissions at ATLAS SkillTech University

Getting an MBA seems like the next logical step to advancing their careers for many professionals/students. The benefits of an MBA are applicable regardless of your industry or area of professional focus. For those who plan to work in a managerial capacity or who have entrepreneurial aspirations, an MBA can help build the leadership skills required to succeed in these areas. MBA also allows students to learn & acquire skills in areas of finance, marketing, advertising, and entrepreneurship, enabling experiential learning through internships, classroom assignments, live projects and professional and social networks. It is critical to ensure that the institution you apply to is up to date on the current skill development trends and is grounded in real-world experience.

At ATLAS SkillTech University, Mumbai, students are equipped with the most contemporary and relevant business and leadership skills. Established vide Atlas SkillTech University, Mumbai Act, 2021 (Maharashtra Act No. XV of 2021) of the Government of Maharashtra, its multidisciplinary curriculum focuses on creative, functional, and professional skills that are in tandem with the requirements of Future Education 4.0. Atlas has a futuristic approach that urges students to focus on productivity, growth and the know-how to solve problems and lead teams. Their relationships with global institutions and their high-impact industry connections make ATLAS SkillTech University ideal for students to access the future of business learning and form enriching relationships with mentors, peers, and industry professionals.

ATLAS also ensures outstanding placement opportunities with placement partnerships like CEDAR, liquiLoans, General Mills, Datamatrics, UpGrad, Socialpanga, IRM, IIFL, HDFC Life, Schbang, Indiabulls, CRISIL, ASUS & many more. Their MBA programs prepare students for promising careers in research analysis, digital marketing, management, business development, and equity research. ATLAS SkillTech University has based its curriculum on industry fieldwork, ensuring that students get early exposure to business environments. One of the critical features of their programs is the major-minor specialization which allows students to customize and tailor their journey according to their professional and personal goals.

Their MBA program in Management and Entrepreneurship encourages students to engage with theory and practice for a comprehensive approach to business skills and leadership. The interactive nature of the course ensures the holistic development of students in all aspects, whether it is soft skills and personal development or academia/industry knowledge.

The MBA programme in Digital Marketing and Advertising focuses on developing communication skills; it invests in covering a wide variety of communication sub-disciplines such as the production of electronic communications such as podcasts, websites, webcasts, and multimedia journalism. Students are taught how to use graphics and sound to create web sites, animated banners, video programmes, and sound broadcasts for instructional, advertising, and entertainment reasons. It also contains instruction in the most relevant kinds of media, as well as insights into its development and design. As a result, the curriculum encourages both creative and instructional dialogue.

The applications are open for both the programs for 2022-24. The requirements for eligibility are:

Graduate with a minimum 50% aggregate marks from any university recognized by the Association of Indian Universities. (those in their final year of graduation may also apply).

Having a valid score in GMAT, CAT, XAT, MAT, CMAT, ATMA, Atlas Skilltech University entrance test, or any state CET tests.

The application process is entirely online with a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 1500.

After the application form is successfully submitted, the applications will go through a screening process by the Admissions Committee.

The selection process would include:

Shortlisting of candidates for group discussion and personal interview based on their GMAT, CAT, XAT, MAT, CMAT, NMAT or ATMA scores.

The final selection round is based on group discussions, personal interviews, entrance exam scores, and scores from previous educational qualifications (10th, 12th, and graduation).

The fees structure for both MBA in Management & Entrepreneurship and MBA in Digital Marketing & Advertising follow the same arrangement.

Upon selection, the admission fee as per instructions on the offer letter is Rs. 45,000

The tuition fee for the first year is Rs. 5,00,000.

The tuition fee for the second year is Rs. 5,00,000.

With their vision firmly planted in the future, ATLAS SkillTech University is a space for change-makers to acquire knowledge and confidence to inspire, innovate and invest in a brighter future. With the achievement of wholesome and immersive education, Atlas SkillTech alumni can confidently give to the growth of any organization and lead boldly with exceptional management skills.

