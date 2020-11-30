MBA Admissions: Xavier University, Bhubaneswar

Xavier University, Bhubaneswar is one of the top-tier private universities located in Odisha. It was established in the year 2013, under the Odisha Act.

From 2013 onwards, several courses have gradually emerged in the university itself, the oldest being the Xavier School of Management which is running autonomously for 33 years under the flagship of Xavier University.

Eventually, Xavier University introduced various other schools so that the students trying to get admission there can choose their field of study. The different schools are

Human resource management Rural management and sustainability Urban management and governance Communications Commerce Law Engineering and computer science Economics Governance and Public policy Humanities

This wide variety of options enables the students to pursue any professional course of their choice.

Accreditations

XIMB, or Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar is already accredited by the SAQS. It is also likely that soon, XIMB will also be accredited with the honor of AACSB.

Hence, it can be concluded that XIMB is one of the best B-schools in Bhubaneswar, with a much enviable ranking in the management department. In no time, the other new courses will also reach new heights, living up to the name of Xavier University.

XIMB MBA 2021

The MBA-BA program offered by XIMB has also received the honorary accreditation of NBA or the National Board of Accreditation.

The admission process for MBA has already started at Xavier University. All MBA programs like MBA-BM, MBA-HRM, MBA-SM, MBA-RM, MBA-UMG, MBF, and EMBA-BM are now open and ready to be registered by students.

The last date of application is 9th December 2020. No applications will be encouraged after the given date, so it’s advised that students complete their application as soon as possible.

Eligibility criteria

To pursue management studies at Xavier University, the student must possess a good academic result throughout his academic year. The candidate must have a three year Bachelor’s degree from a recognized college, with a minimum of 55% marks or any other equivalent. Applicants who are giving their final year examination can also apply, provided that their results are declared by 15th June 2021. If the candidate fails to show the final year result within the stipulated time, the application will be canceled. Having a CAT 2020, XAT 2021, or GMAT score is compulsory for getting admission to Xavier University. The desired cut-off will be announced by the University, following which the applicant will be called for an interview. The higher the scores, the better will be the chances of admission. For MBA-RM, MBA-HRM, MBA-UMG, MBA-SM, and MBF, candidates can also produce the scores of NMAT by GMAC 2020. You need not have previous work experience for admission to any MBA program

Admission procedure

To apply for admission to Xavier University, Bhubaneswar, you need to visit the official website of the University. Next, you need to register yourself for the entrance exam. You can give one or more of the following Admission Tests:

XAT 20201 conducted on 3rd January by XLRI in Jamshedpur

CAT 2020 conducted on 29th November by IIMs

GMAT for 2019 or GMAT on 2020

NMAT by GMAC on 2020

Even if the candidate fails to apply for the above-mentioned entrance examinations they can give the X-GMT 2021 conducted on the 31st January 2021 by Xavier University.

Appearing for at least one of the entrance exams is a must to get admission to Xavier University or any other MBA university.

After applying for CAT/XAT/GMAT/NMAT, you need to visit the official website of Xavier University and fill the application form online by paying an application fee of Rs 1600 in the first section, and Rs 400 for the other sections. Once the application form is received by the University you’ll get a confirmation email.

Shortlisting

Xavier University, usually keeps its cut-off percentile quite high, moderately falling between 80-90 percentile.

Candidates securing the required percentile in the entrance examination will then be short-listed for the next round that is Group discussion, Writing ability test, and Personal Interview based on the marks obtained section-wise, as well as the overall marks as per the cut-off.

Usually, the GD-WAT-PI round is held across several cities such as Kolkata, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, or Bhubaneswar in February, and March.

The overall selection is based on the candidate’s academic performance, the entrance results and the personal interview upon which admission offers are given to students in the first week of April. Classes will commence from the middle of June 2021.

Fee Structure

MBA – Business Management – 19.5 lakhs EMBA – Executive Business Management – 15.2 lakhs MBA- Human Resource Management – 19.1 lakhs MBA – Rural Management – 14.4 lakhs MBA – Sustainability Management – 14.4 lakhs MBA – Urban Management and Governance – 14.4 lakhs Master of Business Finance – 12.9 lakhs

For more information candidates must visit the official website at www.xub.edu.in

